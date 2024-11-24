Colts Risers and Fallers in Loss to Lions
The Indianapolis Colts fell at home to the Super Bowl-contending Detroit Lions 24-6. After a rough showing from head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson, it's time to dive into the risers and fallers from Indy's disappointing defeat at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Riser | Michael Pittman Jr.
Colts' wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. hasn't had a season to his standards. While some blame can go to Richardson struggling with accuracy, Pittman's down year is mostly due to a lingering back injury. However, Pittman looked good in the loss. The veteran pass-catcher snagged 6 catches on 7 targets for 96 receiving yards (16.0 average).
While it's not an otherworldly performance, it's still great to see Pittman getting back to leading the way with receiving. So far in 2024, that designation has gone to Josh Downs, who removed himself from the game due to a shoulder injury. We'll see if Pittman can have a repeat (or better) game in week 13 against the New England Patriots.
Faller | Jonathan Taylor
The Colts offense is predicated on running the football to help steady Richardson's accuracy throwing, so it's important that running back Jonathan Taylor either sees 20+ carries or dominates with less, however, he had neither against the Lions.
The former All-Pro has consecutive bad games (week 11 vs New York Jets), putting up just 35 rushing yards on 11 carries (3.2 average) against Detroit. Taylor has 35 carries for 92 rushing yards (2.6 average) over the last two contests, displaying a cold streak for the Wisconsin alum. While Richardson struggled to find a rhythm, the offensive line and Taylor didn't help with any effectiveness running the football. The Colts must figure out how to get Taylor going again or risk more offensive disasters.
Riser | DeForest Buckner
It's unsurprising that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner makes the list, as he's arguably the most consistent defensive player on the roster. The former Oregon Duck made his presence felt with 7 tackles (1 for loss), 1 sack, and 2 quarterback hits. Other players who recorded sacks were defensive end Laiatu Latu and linebacker Zaire Franklin.
While the Colts got gashed in the ground game (137 rushing yards allowed), Buckner was a steadying factor in the interior with Grover Stewart. Indy has areas of their franchise and roster to stress about, but Buckner showing up to play will never be one of them. He'll look to take a solid outing into New England next week.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Faller | Dalton Tucker
After losing right guard Will Fries for the year to injury (tibia), undrafted rookie free agent Dalton Tucker got the call to step into the void the former Nittany Lion left behind. While Tucker looked stable initially, he was destroyed against the Lions, most notably by Detroit defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
The Colts had a trio of rookies starting on the offensive line again with Tucker (right guard), Tanor Bortolini (center), and Matt Goncalves (left tackle), so it's understandable why the struggle was there. However, Tucker is risking getting benched, possibly for newly signed guard and former Colt Mark Glowinski. It will be interesting to see what the Colts' coaching staff decides to do with Tucker as a starter after likely his worst game of the year.
Riser | Zaire Franklin
Linebacker Zaire Franklin is continuing to produce solid performances after beginning 2024 shaky. The defensive captain accumulated 13 tackles (1 for loss), a sack, and a quarterback hit and was flying around the field making constant plays. There were many things ugly about Indy's showing at home on Sunday afternoon, but Franklin wasn't one of those.
While E.J. Speed also grabbed 11 tackles (6 solo), Franklin's abilities were felt in multiple facets of Detroit's offense. Indy's defense played well enough for the team to have a realistic chance at winning again, and Franklin is a big reason Gus Bradley is making a turnaround. For the Colts' stop troops to continue a recent wave of positive games, Franklin needs to be a motor on the football field like he was against the Lions.
Faller | Anthony Richardson
Richardson had a refreshing display against the Jets but returned to bad accuracy against the Lions. It's fair to state that Richardson was given no favors by Taylor, the offensive line, or his pass-catchers, but the young signal-caller must be better than a miserable 11/28 passing (39%). While Richardson is a monster athlete and makes massive plays to punish defenses, most NFL teams will win if their opposition is under 40% completion.
Richardson did power the ground game for 61 yards on 10 carries (6.1 average), but it proved to mean very little in the grand scheme. Richardson is only 22 and has a small handful of NFL starts, but the excuses for such a brutal projection of accuracy are harder to find. We'll see what the coaching staff has in store for Richardson to help him bounce back on the road in Foxborough.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.