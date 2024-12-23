Colts Risers and Fallers in Victory Over Titans
The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16, 38-30. While the score was close, the Colts controlled the pace of this game for almost the entirety of the bout.
With plenty to discuss after the Colts achieved a much-needed win, it's time to cover the risers and fallers from Indy's triumphant AFC South victory to move to 7-8 on the 2024 campaign. We'll start by getting the 'bad' out of the way.
Faller | Containing Chig Okonkwo
While Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley dusted off Colts' cornerback Samuel Womack III for a big touchdown, it was tight end Chig Okonkwo who took over the passing offense. The pass-catcher led the way with 11 targets, nine catches, and 81 receiving yards (9.0 average).
Okonkwo didn't destroy Indy's defense, but the Colts' linebackers, safeties, and corners allowed the former Maryland Terrapin to take over the middle of the field. As has been the case in 2024, Indy's defense struggled with the tight end position again. We'll see if that's a point of emphasis to conclude the 2024 campaign with two games remaining.
Riser | The Offensive Line
The Colts turned to their ground attack to push their offensive game plan. While Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor were the focal points, they operated behind an offensive line humming with momentum all game long. Indy finished with an insane 50 carries for 335 rushing yards as a team.
Tacking on four ground touchdowns, Indy's offensive line showcased their grit against a solid Titans run defense and dictated the pace of the game from quarter one. If the Colts can get this type of performance from stars like Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly, along with the rest of their protection, might finish 2024 with a three-game win streak.
Faller | Anthony Richardson Turnover Woes Continue
Colts' quarterback Richardson didn't need to do too much as a passer, throwing only 11 passes and completing seven for 131 passing yards and a big touchdown to Josh Downs.
However, Richardson threw another interception, marking his 12th on the season and fifth in the last three games. While the Colts didn't have to lean on the passing game much and won, Richardson can't continue throwing the football to defenses.
With only two games remaining against the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, Richardson needs to emphasize ball security and try to negate turnovers to finish 2024.
Riser | Forcing Turnovers
The Colts defense came to take away the football from Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph, piling up three interceptions to mark six over the last two games. Cornerbacks Womack (one) and Kenny Moore II (two) were everywhere with the coverage to make Rudolph pay for errant decisions.
Indianapolis saw only one sack from defensive end Kwity Paye, but the stop troops took away the football in critical spots. If this type of performance can continue in the upcoming weeks, the Colts will have a great opportunity to finish 9-8.
Faller | Late Game Defensive Scheme
The Colts had a fantastic 38-7 lead in the third quarter. However, after 23 unanswered points were scored, the Titans were on Indy's heels in the fourth quarter, 30-38. While one of the 'risers' was Indy's ability to force turnovers, Gus Bradley's late-game scheme almost cost the Colts the game.
Rudolph climbing back in under two quarters with a 31-point deficit is unacceptable. While Bradley isn't completely responsible for this defensive collapse, he is the coordinator trusted to call the shots. Don't expect this to change, as Bradley will do this again if the Colts have an extensive lead.
Riser | Jonathan Taylor
Colts' running back Taylor was simply on fire against the Titans. The former All-Pro, Pro Bowl runner tallied 218 rushing yards on 29 carries for a 7.5 average, long of 70, and three scores. The Colts ran 61 total plays, with Taylor accounting for nearly 50% of the share.
Taylor made a ghastly mistake in Week 15 but bounced back in a way that a superstar does. The Titans don't have an otherworldly run defense but boast players like T'Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons, so this is a telling performance. Along with the offensive line, the Colts will look to keep Taylor's confidence high when they face the Giants.
