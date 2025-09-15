Colts Risers and Fallers in Victory Over Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts had an exciting tilt against the Denver Broncos yesterday afternoon from Lucas Oil Stadium.
With two incredibly talented defensive coordinators like Lou Anarumo and Vance Joseph, this game felt like it could be a low-scoring contest, but that wasn't the case at all.
With such a critical victory for the Colts against a difficult Sean Payton-led Broncos team, here are the Risers and Fallers from the AFC battle.
Riser | Daniel Jones
Colts quarterback Daniel Jones looked great against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, but the competition level wasn't too fierce.
Jones needed to make a statement against the far tougher Broncos, and that is what he did.
Jones scored two more touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and completed 23/34 passes for 316 yards and was sacked only once.
Jones has thrown two touchdowns and run in three through two games without a single turnover. We'll see if 'Indiana Jones' can keep up his momentum against the Tennessee Titans.
Faller | Xavien Howard
Veteran Colts cornerback Xavien Howard looked worse for wear against the Broncos. Howard was signed after a plethora of injuries hit the Colts' cornerback room.
While Howard did miss the entire 2024 season, his familiarity with Lou Anarumo's defense made the signing a bit brighter. Howard didn't play much against the Dolphins, but had to step up big against the Broncos.
Indy didn't have Charvarius Ward (concussion) or Jaylon Jones (hamstring), so Howard and Mekhi Blackmon were tasked with defending the outside corner spots. Blackmon was stable, but Howard was brutally bad.
Howard had at least three penalties and a low-level Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 26.9. This was the lowest mark on the defense. Howard must get better, or the bench might be calling his name next time.
Riser | Nick Cross
Safety Nick Cross had an incredible 2024 season, notching 146 tackles (six for loss), three interceptions, and five passes defended.
Cross has carried over that momentum into the 2025 season and showed every bit of his talents against the Broncos. Cross tied with Grover Stewart and Joe Bachie for seven tackles on the day.
Cross also made key plays, including a pass breakup and plenty of moments to help boost the defense.
It's safe to say that Cross and Cam Bynum are a formidable safety duo, and it won't be easy for opposing offenses to deal with them going forward.
Faller | Pass Rush on Bo Nix
The Colts didn't have pass-rusher Laiatu Latu on Sunday, but that isn't an excuse to log zero sacks on Bo Nix.
Indianapolis allowed for Nix to be as comfortable as possible when operating Payton's offense under center. Nix finished with 22/30 completions for 206 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
As for Indy, they only logged five pressures as Adetomiwa Adebawore, Zaire Franklin, Tyquan Lewis, Samson Ebukam, and DeForest Buckner all snagged just one a piece.
If the Colts want to continue their winning ways, they'll need more from their defensive front than what they received against Denver.
Riser | Spencer Shrader
Colts' kicker Spencer Shrader was automatic against the Broncos, accounting for 17 points on Sunday.
Shrader finished 5/5 with field goals and 2/2 on extra points and sits at 9/9 for field goals and 5/5 on extra points. So far, he's been as efficient as anyone could have hoped after letting go of Matt Gay.
While Shrader's volume was impressive against the Broncos, it was truly the conclusion of the game that stands out. Shrader was tasked with a 60-yard field goal to win the game, but ultimately missed.
However, due to Denver committing a leverage penalty, Shrader got another shot from 45 yards and sealed the victory.
Shrader has shown why Indianapolis had so much confidence in him and will look to continue perfection next week in an AFC South battle with the Titans.
Faller | Penalties
The Colts didn't play the best game defensively, and while that could be considered the biggest negative to take away from the victory, it's far from.
The glaring issue was the massive number of penalties Indy committed. When it was all said and done, Indianapolis had 11 total for 68 yards.
With so many penalties, it's hard to blame any one area of the roster, as they were coming from both the offense and defense.
If the Colts want to keep winning, they can't have this level of a lack of discipline. Fully expect the Colts' coaching staff to have the squad much more in line next week on the road at Nissan Stadium.