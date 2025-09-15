5 Things We Learned from Colts' Victory Over Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts have made two statement wins to start the 2025 NFL season. After thrashing the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 and squeezing by the Denver Broncos in Week 2, the Colts are 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
Seventh-year quarterback Daniel Jones is paving the way, with the Colts putting up their second-straight 400+ yard performance against one of the league's best defenses on Sunday evening. Jones threw for 316 yards and a touchdown and punched in one more score on the ground to make it three rushing touchdowns on the season.
After a gritty last-second win vs. Denver, here are five things we learned about the Colts.
Daniel Jones is the Quarterback Shane Steichen Envisioned
When Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Jones as the starting quarterback for the season, fans and critics were quite skeptical, to say the least. After two games, it's perfectly clear why Jones won the starting job.
Jones's ability to keep the chains moving and make the right read is exactly what's needed for Steichen's offense to succeed. His touch on throws to the boundaries is noticeably better than Anthony Richardson's, and sometimes that makes the difference between points on the board and punting it away.
Tyler Warren is the Truth
In only two games at the professional level, rookie tight end Tyler Warren has already racked up 11 catches for 155 yards. He's less than 30 yards away from passing the Colts' leading tight end from the year prior (Kylen Granson), and there are still 15 games left on the schedule.
Warren is off to a strong start in the Rookie of the Year race thanks to his elite combination of size, speed, awareness, and hands. His impact on the offense is already noticeable, and that's all you can ask from a first-round pick in his rookie year.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jonathan Taylor Remains a Top-Five Back in the League
In case there was any doubt, Jonathan Taylor is still that guy. Even as he enters his sixth year in the league, his vision, strength, and breakaway speed remain at the highest level. Taylor posted 165 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards, making it his fifth career game with 200 scrimmage yards.
Not only can he make vital plays when the team needs him most, but he's able to shoulder the workload in the running game. Yesterday was Taylor's 12th game with 25+ carries in his career, and he showed no signs of it being the last one of those.
The Colts Have Red Zone Issues
After forcing Spencer Shrader to kick five field goals yesterday, it's clear the Colts have struggled to punch the ball in for six consistently. Indianapolis must convert more of its red zone drives to make winning more comfortable.
Of course, that's easier said than done. But even one touchdown in the second half would have put Indianapolis in a much better position to bring home the win.
Steichen must solve the team's red zone issue to ensure it doesn't come back to bite them in another close game.
Charvarius Ward Needs to be Healthy
The Colts were without starting cornerback Charvarius Ward against Denver, and you could tell. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had no issues tearing apart the Colts' secondary, specifically targeting Xavien Howard throughout the day.
Howard was targeted five times, allowing five receptions and two touchdowns. Even when the ball wasn't caught, he committed multiple penalties that allowed Denver to punch in an easy touchdown early in the game.
Though Ward has played only one game, his impact on the field is apparent. The Colts need Ward back from his concussion against the Tennessee Titans to avoid a repeat of what happened in the first half against Denver.
Recommended Articles