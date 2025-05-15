Colts Rising Talent Flying Under the Radar
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 schedule is set, with plenty of pressure to perform better than ever in year three of Shane Steichen leading the squad. The roster was bolstered with signings like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum, as well as draft picks like Tyler Warren and J.T. Tuimoloau.
However, there are still underrated names that will be the pillars of Indy's team if they want to press for the postseason. One of those young talents is left tackle Bernhard Raimann, and Pro Football Focus agrees with Jonathan Macri, placing him on his list of overlooked players from all 32 NFL teams.
Here's what Macri had to say about the potential future Pro Bowler.
"Former first- and second-round picks Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith and Ryan Kelly are typically the first names referenced when discussing the Colts’ offensive line, but the 2022 third-round pick has earned his place in that conversation and, arguably, been the best of the bunch coming off a career year in 2024."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
To be named in the same conversation as Quenton Nelson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is an incredible compliment. Raimann soared with his PFF blocking grades in 2024. He notched an overall grade of 85.1 (eighth among tackles), 82.0 pass-blocking (14th), run-blocking (10th), and proved to be a huge asset for Indy's offense.
Raimann is in the final year of his rookie contract, so expect an extension for the former Central Michigan Chippewa. Raimann has become one of the most reliable linemen for Tony Sparano Jr., and he'll need to be with the departures of center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries.
Center Tanor Bortolini and guard Matt Goncalves will do their best to fill the void left behind, so Raimann's role will be even more important; he'll also likely be looked at as the second-best behind only the ever-consistent Nelson.
Expect Raimann to receive a payday this year, as Indy doesn't want him to be allowed to field outside offers as a free agent. Raimann will be a name to keep an eye on for an extension to keep his services with the Colts to help the offense and (possibly) Anthony Richardson with protection and power in the running game.
Recommended Articles