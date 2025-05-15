Colts Have One of 'Easiest' Schedules in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time in the last four seasons, and luckily for them, their upcoming slate of opponents is far from a gauntlet of stiff competition.
While the NFL is obviously filled with professionals, and any team can win on any given Sunday, the Colts technically do have the eighth "easiest" schedule based on their opponents' records in 2024 (134-155 [.434]). They face five teams that picked within the first 10 selections in the recent NFL Draft.
Going off of their opponents' recent past, the Colts do have one of the more forgiving schedules, but then there's the whole part where they have to travel all the way across the world in total mileage for their games away from Lucas Oil Stadium. That includes a game in Berlin, Germany, against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 and three separate trips to the west coast against the Los Angeles Rams (Week 4), Los Angeles Chargers (Week 7), and Seattle Seahawks (Week 15). The Colts also face seven reigning playoff teams.
The Colts have just one primetime game -- Week 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers -- but they have the nationally-televised Berlin game, as well as five other late-window Sunday kickoffs.
If you missed it, you can check out the Colts' full 2025 regular season schedule here.