Former Colts Rival Believes Offense Has No Weaknesses
The Indianapolis Colts silenced doubters on Sunday, outclassing the Los Angeles Chargers in an underdog road victory.
The Colts' offense looked the part against the Chargers' defense, despite the returns of edge rusher Khalil Mack and linebacker Denzel Perryman. Another explosive first drive put the Colts on the board early, and they never lost that lead.
In the broadcast booth for the Colts' victory was former Houston Texans edge rusher and NFL legend JJ Watt. Indy's former AFC South rival had nothing but good things to say about the Colts' offense.
"They look phenomenal," Watt wrote on X."The efficiency of their offense is just incredible. Never behind the sticks, always on the front foot, able to beat you in so many different ways. Run, pass, play action, screen. (The) Colts O-Line should be an MVP candidate. (Jonathan Taylor) deserves more love nationally."
With Daniel Jones under center, the Colts have been extremely methodical in how they move the chains. Colts head coach Shane Steichen is pressing all the right buttons, and the players are delivering nearly every single drive.
What impressed Watt the most is how the Colts always find a way to pick up yards on first down.
"This Colts offense has no weaknesses right now," Watt said after the game. "They can run the ball when they want to, they can throw the ball when they want to, screens, play actions — they have everything going. And it all happens because of that offensive line... They stay ahead of the sticks. They are almost never in a first down situation where they don't pick up four, five, six yards, putting them in second and manageable."
The Colts lead the league in first downs per play with a 39.4% conversion rate. That means that for every 10 plays, four of them result in a first down.
Indianapolis simply finds a way to keep the chains moving. The offensive line either gives Jones enough time to find open receivers or opens up a massive running lane for Taylor to burst through.
Taylor had his third three-touchdown game of the season, becoming the 13th player in NFL history to accomplish that feat in one year. LaDanian Tomlinson holds the single-season NFL record with five such games, and Taylor has 10 more opportunities to reach that mark.
Jones has absolutely revived his career, throwing for 288 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions to lead the Colts to their sixth win of the year.
To receive this sort of praise from a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and former rival speaks volumes about how well the Colts are playing right now. It doesn't matter who is across the line of scrimmage because the Colts get the ball in the end zone regardless.
Indy's next challenge is a home clash against the Tennessee Titans, whom the Colts already trampled by a score of 41-20 in Week 3. The Colts can move to 7-1 and hold their spot atop the NFL leaderboard next Sunday.