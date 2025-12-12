How to Catch Philip Rivers, Colts vs. Seahawks Action

The Indianapolis Colts are taking their new quarterback (or former) Philip Rivers into an inferno against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.

These teams couldn't be on opposite ends of the momentum spectrum.

Indianapolis has lost three straight games, and Daniel Jones is out for the season with an Achilles injury. Not to mention, the defense looked exposed against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for the Seahawks, they've been torching opponents (63-9 points scored over the last two games). They've also received just three losses by a combined nine points.

In short, it's a very tough ask for the Colts to go to Lumen Field and win, but anything is possible.

Here's how to catch all of the cross-conference action.

Colts vs. Seahawks

Date/Time | December 14th @ 4:25 ET

December 14th @ 4:25 ET Where | Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field Television | CBS - Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), Charles Davis (Color Analyst), Jason McCourty (Color Analyst), AJ Ross (Sideline)

CBS - Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), Charles Davis (Color Analyst), Jason McCourty (Color Analyst), AJ Ross (Sideline) Stream | NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+

NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+ To find out what games will be in your area, check here.

Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Charles Arbuckle (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) puts his helmet on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis.

It's been an absolutely wild time for Indianapolis recently. This squad went from the NFL's best, to an absolutely winded version of themselves in no time at all.

Even before Jones' Achilles injury, the Colts' offense looked completely exposed as teams began to sell out defensively to stop Jonathan Taylor.

While Jones played some of his last few games with a fractured fibula, the Colts still started slipping badly after their Week 9 beatdown from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, the Colts are likely rolling with the one known as 'Uncle Phil' to help balance the offense.

Welcome back, Philip Rivers!



Rivers may not be mobile or potentially possess the same zip on his passes as his prime, but he knows the playbook of Shane Steichen like the back of his hand.

The two have stayed in communication consistently since his retirement, discussing game plans and schemes.

This makes sense, as Rivers was coaching his son Gunnar's high school football team (St. Michael Catholic) using the same scheme as Steichen in Indianapolis.

Given how fast Indianapolis needed a quarterback, while still in a position to make the playoffs, they felt it was best to get Rivers onto the field.

This will be must-see television merely because Rivers is returning out of retirement to try and shoulder the unenviable task of saving the Colts' season.

It won't be easy, and don't expect Rivers to turn back the clock to his Los Angeles Chargers (or Colts) days.

However, if he can somehow level this offense, use his pass-catchers well, and get support from Taylor in the ground game, there's a chance Rivers shocks the NFL world with an upset against the Seahawks.

