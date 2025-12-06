The Indianapolis Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars twice a year, but over the past decade, the road matchup has always gone poorly for the Colts.

Every time the Colts step foot in EverBank Stadium, it seems that a spell is cast over them. This year, the Colts have no other choice but to conquer their own personal Mordor to reclaim sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

The implications in this one are huge. A loss would make it three straight defeats for the Colts, putting them in a hole down the final stretch. A win would give the Colts some room for error in the final month of play, but not much.

Let's take a look at three bold predictions that, if realized, would bring the Colts some much-needed momentum in Sunday's clash.

1. Trevor Lawrence Throws 2 Interceptions

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although the Jags are sitting atop the division, starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence has not had his best season under center. Through 12 games, Lawrence has thrown for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 59.7% completion rate.

The Colts are the only team to force a turnover in every game this season, and I see them continuing that streak against Jacksonville. Also, in each of his past three games against the Colts, Lawrence has thrown an interception.

The Colts must find a way to disrupt Jacksonville's passing offense, and securing a pair of picks would be the perfect way to do that.

2. Alec Pierce Scores a 40+ Yard Touchdown

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) goes up to make a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alec Pierce is playing like a man in the last year of his contract. He once again leads the league in yards per reception, opening up Shane Steichen's playbook and giving the Colts an extra dimension that gashes opposing secondaries.

Pierce has eclipsed the 70-yard mark in three of his last four appearances, hauling in a pair of touchdowns during that span.

Alec Pierce the last time he played the Jaguars at Jacksonville:



— 3 Targets

— 3 Receptions

— 134 Yards

— 44.7 Yards per Reception

— 1 TD



Can he do it again on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/m2RhkWZXG7 — Colts Muse (@ColtsMusee) December 5, 2025

Pierce has three career touchdowns against the Jaguars, including a memorable game-winner in 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

If Daniel Jones can connect with Pierce on another long ball, it'd be a huge help to the Colts' bid to end their decade-long losing streak. The Jaguars will be without starting free safety Andrew Wingard and will likely place rookie Rayuan Lane III in his spot. The Colts must target the rookie with a couple of downfield shots to Pierce.

3. Jonathan Taylor Gets 25+ Carries

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the season's on the line, Steichen likes to turn to one man: Jonathan Taylor.

Last year, while the Colts were still fighting for a playoff spot, Taylor had four games with 25 or more carries over the final five-game stretch. When you factor in Daniel Jones' injury, it makes sense for the Colts to lean on Taylor a little more on Sunday.

Taylor has reached the 25-carry mark only one time this season (32 vs. the Atlanta Falcons). Rain is forecasted in Jacksonville, which makes me think the Colts will keep the ball on the ground in the hands of their best player.

Taylor has historically struggled at EverBank Stadium, but so has every Colts player. The curse needs to be snapped, and there's no better way to do it than handing the ball off to Taylor over and over again.

