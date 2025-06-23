Colts Rookie Compared to Franchise Legend
After losing edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, the Indianapolis Colts drafted JT Tuimoloau out of Ohio State University to fill his shoes.
Odeyingbo had been one of Indy's best pass rushers, racking up 16 sacks over the past three seasons. In 2023, Odeyingbo was one of the main reasons the Colts broke an Indy-era record for most sacks in a season.
Tuimoloau was brought in to fill that void, but could he turn out even better than Odeyingbo?
Fox Sports analyst Rob Rang took a look at draft picks from all 32 teams and chose one franchise legend to compare them to. For the Colts, Rang compared Tuimoloau to all-time great Dwight Freeney.
"I think the Colts’ top pick in 2024, fellow edge defender Laiatu Latu, is on the verge of a breakout season," Rang wrote. "Tuimoloau, though, may boast an even higher upside. Tuimoloau isn’t as explosive off the ball, but he has an impressive combination of length and strength, which allows him to manhandle would-be blockers, and he has a knack for making big plays at critical moments. Neither seems likely to challenge Freeney’s seven seasons of 10-plus sacks over their respective careers, but don’t be surprised if both emerge as longtime starters and fan favorites for their steady, tough play."
In his final season at Ohio State, Tuimoloau racked up 12.5 sacks while helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship victory. On top of getting to the quarterback, Tuimoloau tallied 61 total tackles (22 for loss), three passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
With experience at the highest level of collegiate football, Tuimoloau is expected to have a smooth transition to professional play. At 6-foot-4 and 265+ pounds, the Colts have an absolute unit on their hands, and one who brings a complete skillset.
Rang also mentioned Laiatu Latu, the Colts' 15th overall pick from 2024. In his rookie season, Latu played half the snaps in Gus Bradley's system but still managed to rack up four sacks and 32 total tackles. With Lou Anarumo taking the reins of the defense, Latu could have more opportunities to shine in year two.
Now, Freeney's numbers would be incredibly difficult to beat, especially in an era where quarterbacks are getting off their passes quicker than ever before. Regardless, Tuimoloau brings that same speed and size combination that threatens the passer no matter the circumstances.
If Anarumo can dial up some creative calls, the Colts could have a lethal pass rush and may even threaten the same record they broke two years ago.