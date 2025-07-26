Colts Rookie Justin Walley Staying Humble Despite Turning Heads
The Indianapolis Colts selected arguably the best tight end in the draft this offseason and then followed it up with a National Championship defender who went on an unrivaled heater during the College Football Playoffs. However, it's the underdog defensive back from Minnesota that the team took in the third round who has been the talk of the team all offseason.
Justin Walley endeared himself to the Colts by sticking with Minnesota for all four years of his collegiate career despite having the talent to move to greener pastures. While he lacks elite measurables (5'10", 190), Walley plays tough -- GM Chris Ballard called him a "pit bull" earlier this week -- he shows no fear and is able to play in multiple positions.
“Well, he's a smart kid. He did a number of different things in Minnesota," Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo told reporters this week about Walley. "He's got a good football mind. He's got that skillset where his body type is similar to an inside, outside guy. So, he's got really good quickness along with long speed. So, I like the ability for him to do both.”
From the time Walley arrived in Indianapolis for rookie minicamp in May to now, wrapping up his first week of training camp, the Colts have given Walley opportunities to shine, and he has rewarded them with a high level of play.
Through the first three days of camp, Walley has spent his time with the first-team defense, at both outside cornerback spots and in the slot.
“The best guys are going to play," Anarumo said. "(Walley) had a good spring. So, he's coming in – he’s been, again, sticky in coverage as we mentioned. Again, a long way to go, but he's shown some flashes.”
Walley is in the thick of a battle for a starting outside cornerback spot alongside Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II. The Colts have every reason to allow veterans Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents to duke it out for the role, but it could actually be Walley who has the upper hand. Still, he's not taking the experience for granted.
“It’s really helpful, especially for the higher IQ-level plays," Walley said about the guidance he's received from the Colts' veterans. "(The veterans) really give me insight. Like, some days they're not out there with me, they watch from the sidelines and say, ‘Hey, did you see it like this? Well, I saw it like this.’ So, for them to share how they see things really helps me out a lot on the field.”
Walley's peers are helping him along the way as he gets these invaluable reps, but he's already forming a solid partnership with Anarumo, who was involved in handpicking Walley specifically for this defense.
“He’s great," Walley said of Anarumo. "He's a hard coach. He's always on me, but it's something I need, and he's going to make sure I'm out there doing the right thing.”