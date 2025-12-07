It's nearly time for the pivotal AFC South collision between the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars from EverBank Stadium, a place Indy hasn't won in since 2014.

The Colts have plenty of football remaining following this tilt, but their 8-4 record is quite decieving, as if they drop this game, it puts them behind Jacksonville in the division after a torrid start.

With this matchup on tap, it's time to take a brief look at the inactives for each squad.

Colts Inactives

Minus cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (ankle), Indianapolis is good to go as a team against the Jaguars.

In Gardner's absence, names like Mekhi Blackmon and Jaylon Jones will be leaned on to handle more responsibilities against Trevor Lawrence.

Top corners Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II must elevate their play for Lou Anarumo with Gardner not suiting up.

Lewis isn't an outright starter from the defensive edge position, but is a key rotational piece to help Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam.

Look for rookie J.T. Tuimoloau to get more snaps due to the void Lewis will leave.

Jaguars Inactives

As for Jacksonville, they won't have the services of three starters: wide receiver Parker Washington, safety Andrew Wingard, and offensive tackle Walker Little.

Luckily for Lawrence, he has the likes of Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. While Thomas has had an underwhelming sophomore year, he can still stretch a secondary.

Veteran Tim Patrick might see additional work since Washington won't play today against Indianapolis and Anarumo.

As for Wingard, he'll be replaced by Rayuan Lane III. For the year, Lane has 12 tackles and a pass breakup. Don't be surprised if Daniel Jones targets Alec Pierce down the field to test Lane.

Lastly, Little won't see action, meaning that backup Cole Van Lanen will step in. This paints a huge target on Jacksonville's offensive line. Look for Latu, Paye, and Ebukam to try to take advantage.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's ad nauseam, but this is a massive game for the Colts. While they haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014, they must break the curse this afternoon in what will likely be a messy, rainy game.

Look for Shane Steichen to do everything possible to get running back Jonathan Taylor into a rhythm early. The Jaguars have the NFL's best run defense (989 rushing yards allowed), but that can't deter Steichen from running the football.

As for Anarumo, he must negate Lawrence's propensity for quick, safe pass completions. Throughout Lawrence's career, he's had great success against the Colts operating this way.

If Lawrence is allowed to get the ball out of his hands quickly, it could spell doom for Indy's defense. It will also open up Travis Etienne in the ground attack. Etienne is massively underrated, and can open up the Jaguars offense if allowed to.

We'll see how Indianapolis approaches this game, as the weather indicates a muddy, sloppy forecast ahead.

There's a chance both teams run the football heavily, and luckily, the Colts have the league's best running back in Taylor.

The pressure is on for Steichen, Jones, and Taylor to win. A victory would get the Colts back on track while putting them as the leaders in the AFC South.

Looking sloppy today in Jacksonville for the important Colts at Jaguars game. Steady showers along a stalled front persist throughout the afternoon. Hopefully, lightning strikes stay away. Winds will be sustained at 5 to 10 mph.@ACwishtv @AngelaMoryanTV @ADChernoff pic.twitter.com/l4qeHwX90K — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) December 7, 2025

