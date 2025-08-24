Colts Rookie QB Made Serious Case in Preseason Finale
The Indianapolis Colts finished their 2025 season epically by essentially destroying the Cincinnati Bengals by 27 points (41-14). This contest was more for the fringe players trying to make a case for a spot on the final 53-man roster.
As always, quarterback is the most analyzed, and for rookie QB Riley Leonard, he showed out for the Colts. While he's embedded as a third-string signal-caller, for now, he might have more upside than initially thought after the Colts took him in the sixth round of this year's draft.
Leonard played in all three preseason games, but took off like a rocket in his third against the Bengals on Saturday.
CBS Sports' Jared Dubin put together a list, ranking the best rookie quarterback performances from the last week of the NFL preseason. For Leonard, he fits into the third spot out of 11 possible candidates. Here's what Dubin broke down regarding the former Fighting Irish QB.
Leonard was overlooked due to the big names in Indy's quarterback room, like Jones and Richardson. However, he was competing for the QB3 role with Jason Bean. It might be safe to say that Leonard has made this decision easy for Shane Steichen.
Leonard's preseason statistics seemed to improve as the games went along, posting 34/56 completions for 345 passing yards, one touchdown to as many interceptions. Leonard also showcased his scrambling ability during the trio of performances.
But nothing during the preseason compared to how he played against the Bengals. He finished accurately, with 15/20 completions, 189 passing yards, and a 59-yard bomb to Laquon Treadwell that broke Cincy's defense early.
Given the ridiculous situation that has unfolded for Indianapolis' quarterbacks, Leonard must be ready at all times to take meaningful snaps for the upcoming 2025 season. Jones and Richardson have struggled to stay on the field during their careers, which puts Leonard into a discussion to have a real chance to play this year if things go haywire.
Leonard is a great story for the Colts, given his emergent year with the Fighting Irish, leading the team to the National Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and keeping him in the same state as his alma mater. Keep an eye on everything quarterback-related for the Colts, because things can change at the turn of a dime.