Colts Rookie a 'Virtual Lock' to Be Starter in 2025
If a team picks someone in the first round of the NFL Draft, sometimes they need to sit for a while and develop, but overall, the team hopes to get quick contributions from them.
Not only was Penn State tight end Tyler Warren a perfect pick for what the Indianapolis Colts needed when they selected him with the 14th pick, but he is ready-made to make a difference for the offense on day one.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus compiled a list of 2025 NFL rookies who could start right away, and Warren was listed among his "virtual locks" to start in Week 1 of the regular season.
"Nobody ran their draft card in faster than the Colts when they selected Tyler Warren, who is a perfect fit for their offense," Wasserman wrote.
Warren (6'5-1/2", 256) was widely considered one of the few elite players in the draft after a dominant career for the Nittany Lions. In 2024, Warren put up astounding numbers for a tight end, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards (11.9 avg.) and eight touchdowns to go with 26 carries for 218 yards (8.4 avg.) and another four touchdowns. Ever the multi-talented player, he also went 3-of-6 passing (50%) for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Tight end was the most barren position on the Colts' roster, and they were among the least productive tight end rooms in the NFL in 2024, ranking second-to-last in yards (467). They then saw leading tight end pass-catcher Kylen Granson leave in free agency.
Warren comes in and is immediately the most dangerous Colts tight end, joining Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, and Jelani Woods.
This gives Colts head coach Shane Steichen the first real threat at tight end that he's had entering his third year with the Colts, and a huge target for whoever wins the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.