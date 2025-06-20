Colts Running Backs Snubbed in Position Ranks
The Indianapolis Colts possess one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL, Jonathan Taylor. After a duo of rough campaigns by Taylor's standards, the former All-Pro returned to form in 2024 and grabbed a second career Pro Bowl.
However, despite playing well, Taylor was heavily utilized and desperately lacked help in the running back room. The Colts had Tyler Goodson and Trey Sermon, who were underwhelming, putting more of a workload on Taylor than normal.
The former Wisconsin Badger averaged 21.6 carries per game (14 games; 303 carries) and 28.4 in the last five games. Taylor needed help, and the Colts got this for him by signing Khalil Herbert and drafting Kansas State's DJ Giddens in round five.
Now, the Colts have more to work with in the backfield for Shane Steichen's offense. But, there is still room to improve according to Dalton Wasserman's Pro Football Focus running back rankings. Indianapolis isn't in the worst territory, but falls to average at the 16th position.
Wasserman started regarding Taylor.
"Jonathan Taylor has suddenly become one of the toughest backs in football to evaluate. He rebounded on the surface with a 1,400-yard rushing season in 2024, but he earned a career-low 57.1 PFF overall grade due to an inability to break tackles."
Taylor was electric, logging 1,431 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores. While Taylor isn't much of a receiving back (18 catches), he still added another touchdown reception for 12 all-purpose.
Taylor will remain a bell-cow back as the engine of Steichen's offense, regardless of whether Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones starts at quarterback. As for Herbert and Giddens, they'll compete for the RB2 spot behind Taylor.
"The Colts added Khalil Herbert in free agency to back up Taylor, but he is coming off a career-worst season, as well. The Colts did get nice value when they drafted DJ Giddens in the fifth round."
Herbert brings a veteran hand behind Taylor with four years of experience, 400 carries for 1,905 rushing yards, and nine scores on the ground. As for Giddens, he will factor in multiple ways, bringing a Taylor-like skill set to the offense.
Giddens had a great career with the Wildcats. Giddens added 517 carries for 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons. Giddens also caught 58 passes for 679 receiving yards (11.7 yards per catch) and four more scores (27 all-purpose).
These were solid additions to the backfield for Indy's offense, which figures to operate heavily through the ground attack. Richardson and Jones have athleticism, so whoever takes over under center will utilize Taylor and the rest of the backs plenty.
Expect Taylor to continue to dominate the carries, but perhaps Steichen can manage Taylor's wear-and-tear in 2025 so the back can get a breather now and again. Everything rides on winning in 2025 for Indy, and Taylor will factor into that in a huge way.
