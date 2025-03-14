Colts Safety Listed as Prominent 'Ball Hawk'
There's been an unusual sense of urgency within the Indianapolis Colts organization as general manager Chris Ballard is signing players left and right in a last-ditch effort to save his job.
Indy has brought in safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward to fuel Lou Anarumo's defense while also signing quarterback Daniel Jones to create competition for the starting job with Anthony Richardson.
The Colts are a new-look team, and one that could seriously make a run for an AFC South title. Bynum and Ward each signed multi-year deals that are meant to bring stability to a secondary that's struggled over the past few seasons.
Bynum, one of the best playmakers in the league, will take over Julian Blackmon's role. In 2024, Bynum made a play on 27.8% of his targets, the 4th-highest rate in the NFL of players with 30+ targets (per NFL Next Gen Stats).
Bynum caught three interceptions and had 10 passes defended in his last year with the Minnesota Vikings. In comparison, Blackmon also had three picks but just four passes defended in one less game started and missed tackles consistently.
When Ward was asked about Bynum, he said that he doesn't know him personally but knows he's a "ballhawk".
"I don’t know him personally but I know he’s a ballhawk & a pretty good dancer," said Ward. "I look forward to being his teammate, seems like a real fun guy. He’s got a lot of talent & is always in the right spot at the right time.”
Bynum can be a difference-maker for the next few years. The Colts have him tenured through the 2028 season, so he has ample time to prove himself in the blue and white.
