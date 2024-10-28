Colts Make Safety Swap In Recent Roster Moves
The Indianapolis Colts weren't able to get the job done against the Houston Texans in Week 8, leading the team to prepare for a Week 9 battle versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts made a few changes to their roster and practice squad on Monday in preparation for this week's primetime game.
Indy has opted to place safety Trevor Denbow on the Injured Reserved list after he suffered a knee injury against the Texans. To fill his spot, the Colts signed safety/linebacker Ronnie Harrison to the active roster.
Denbow has appeared in all eight games for Indy's special teams this season but has recorded 13 tackles over the course of his career. The 26-year-old went undrafted and signed with the team in the spring of 2022.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Harrison is a seven-year veteran and spent the 2023 season as a Colt. His time in Indy is highlighted by a 36-yard pick-six against the Cincinnati Bengals.
To fill practice squad spots, the Colts signed tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and guard Josh Sills to bolster the team's offensive line depth. The team also announced they cut tackle Jack Wilson.
Sills spent some time in Indy this summer when he participated in the team's training camp. He saw the field in all 17 games for the Colts last year and one game for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Gutierrez has floated around practice squads for the past two years but saw the field in one game for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.
The Colts will continue to prepare their roster for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Vikings this weekend.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.