Colts' Samuel Womack III Stacking Standout Performances: Film
The Indianapolis Colts were in dire straights at cornerback early this season. Veteran Darrell Baker Jr. was waived prior to week one, second-year starter JuJu Brents was knocked out indefinitely in the first game, and former starter Dallis Flowers was struggling coming back from an Achilles injury. Luckily for the team, one player has emerged as the answer at outside cornerback this season.
Samuel Womack III has been fantastic for the Colts this season. He took over as the team's main starter following the injury to Brents and he hasn't looked back since. Just over a month ago he was placed on waivers by the San Francisco 49ers and now, he's looking like one of the best players on the Colts' defense.
Womack has been targeted nine times in 114 coverage snaps this season (according to Pro Football Focus) On those nine targets, he has allowed just four receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown. He has five pass break-ups on those targets, leading the Colts in PBU's this season despite limited opportunities. His 56% forced incompletion rate leads all cornerbacks in the NFL this season (minimum 50 coverage snaps). He is also currently PFF's fourth highest graded cornerback in coverage.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
NFL PRO (through Next Gen Stats) has an even more positive outlook on Womack. They have him charted with just three receptions allowed on 12 targets for 21 yards this season. His -11.4 coverage EPA is the eighth best among all cornerbacks this season and his 25% catch rate allowed is the best among all cornerbacks facing at least 10 targets. Regardless of which site you choose to look at, Womack is having a fantastic start to the season.
Standing Out Late vs. Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans, smartly, stayed away from Womack's side of the field for most of the game on Sunday, but they did start to go after the young starter in the second half. This quick throw to the flat was the first bit of action Womack saw all day, and he made a fantastic play on the tight end to limit yards after the catch.
The Colts showed cover three pre-snap but bailed back into cover two with the wide receiver motion. Womack slid back into his flat zone and got his eyes on the quarterback at the snap. He read the quick throw to the flat and showcased fantastic click and close ability to fly downhill and make the stop.
Womack's most impactful play of the day came late in the fourth quarter against number one wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The Colts were in a cover three mable call with man coverage on Jaylon Jones' side of the field and cover three zone to the passing strength side. Womack bailed into his deep third as the Titans wisely called a quick slant to Ridley to beat the off-coverage.
The ball is a bit behind Ridley, which caused the top receiver to bobble it at the catch point. Womack noticed this and came from behind with a powerful punch to dislodge the pass from the pass catcher. This was a massive heads up play by the young corner that saved the Colts a good 10-15 yards in a pivotal moment of the game.
Womack has been calm, cool, and collected at his starting cornerback spot this season. He is a fantastic zone corner with great eyes and smooth feet. He doesn't get rattled against top opponents, which was evident on this final pass breakup on a pass intended for Ridley late in the game.
Womack lined up in off zone coverage playing outside leverage on this play. Ridley attempted to cross Womack's face on the deep out route, but Womack quickly transitioned with the route and undercut it near the sideline. He came just inches away from a massive interception, but another pass break-up in the books is hardly something to scoff at.
The Bottom Line
It's hard to find enough words to describe how fantastic Samuel Womack has been this season for the Colts. To come in as a pre-week one waiver wire addition and play this well is simply unheard of. He has single-handedly raised the floor of the Colts' secondary, and he just inches away on some of these plays from raising the ceiling as well.
Womack has been a diamond in the rough for a defense that has really struggled for most of this season. Despite all the issues on that side of the ball this year, Shutdown Sam has been a massive bright spot.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.