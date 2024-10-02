Colts' Samuel Womack III Emerging as Needed Pleasant Surprise: Film
The Indianapolis Colts came into this season with a serious concern at outside cornerback depth. While it's still too early to say that the issue has been solved, Samuel Womack III has impressed a good bit in the team's first month of play.
Womack, a former fifth-round selection by the San Francisco 49ers, was waived by his former team during final cutdowns this offseason. The Colts wisely claimed the young cornerback and he was immediately thrust into a primary backup role due to the team's lack of depth at the position. An injury to starter JuJu Brents in Week 1 led to Womack getting some serious run on the outside to start this season.
Womack has been splitting snaps on the outside with Dallis Flowers over the past three weeks, but he does hold a slight edge over his contemporary in snap count at the end of the first month (66 vs. 45, respectively). Womack is coming off of a career-best game on Sunday, so it may be time to up his snap count even more heading into October.
The Pittsburgh Steelers targeted the young corner on a key third down late in the game. The Colts are in a man coverage call with the rat defender helping the bunch side of the field, which means that Womack is isolated in man coverage with tight end Pat Freiermuth. This is a tough coverage assignment for Womack, as Freiermuth had a two-way go and a clear size advantage on the play.
Womack played this rep perfectly and understood exactly how to attack the ball at the sticks. He read the in-breaking route early by Freiermuth and got a fantastic jump on the ball coming downhill. The result was a massive pass breakup that forced the Steelers to punt in Colts' territory.
Womack displayed some fantastic coverage instincts in this past game, especially around the goal line. A week after allowing a touchdown to the flat against the Chicago Bears, Womack bounced back with fantastic eyes on this late throw to George Pickens.
Womack is responsible for the outside receiver in coverage on this play, but he read what the Steelers were trying to do with this pass formation. Knowing that the Steelers want to utilize a natural pick play to free up Pickens in the flat, Womack peeled off of his coverage assignment and jumped the quick hitter for his second pass breakup of the game.
Womack's eyes and his feel in coverage may be the best on the Colts already. This final rep was a fantastic play on the ball that led to a drop by Pickens in the back of the end zone. The play starts with Womack and Nick Cross passing off the two-man route concept beautifully and Womack taking away the pass option to the flat.
After sealing off the underneath pass, Womack scanned the back of the end zone for any late emerging threats coming to his side. He spotted Pickens uncovering from Cross in the back of the end zone and quickly moved to jump a potential pass to the star pass catcher. He didn't get his hand on this pass, but Womack's late jump into the window certainly contributed to Pickens missing this opportunity for a score.
The Bottom Line
Womack has played some good football for the Colts this season. He has been targeted just three times in 66 coverage snaps, and he already has two pass breakups on those targets. His 22 coverage snaps per target is currently the best mark in the league among all corners.
The snap share at corner skewed heavily towards Womack this past week, and that should likely continue going forward. He has showcased fantastic ball skills and eyes in zone coverage of late, which makes him an ideal starter for the Colts going forward. He will go through some lumps and bruises with more playing time, but this young playmaker has impressed early this year for the Colts.
