Colts' Samuel Womack III Reveals Feelings on Being Waived: 'It Was a Little Emotional'
Indianapolis Colts' cornerback Samuel Womack III didn't hold back his feelings when discussing his recent departure from the San Francisco 49ers today.
Womack (25) spent the first two years of his NFL career with the 49ers, appearing in 23 games with 554 total snaps played (216 on defense and 338 on special teams). While his role diminished in 2023, Womack still believes he performed well enough in the offseason to earn a roster spot with the 49ers out of camp:
"The last week has been very hectic, especially with me. I didn't really expect to get waived from the Niners, especially after having a good OTAs, preseason and camp. But you know, the business is the business. Just coming here, I’m going to be the same player. I’m going to bring the juice. I'm bringing the culture, the winning culture from the Niners here. Cool guy, I’m going to bring good energy in the locker room and I'm going to talk on the field and we are going to communicate so (there’s) no gray areas on the field and we all playing together."
Womack did keep it professional, however, when it came to his former team. He went the introspective route with his comments about the situation, vowing for this to be the last time he's cut in his NFL career. "I'm never gonna get cut again." he remarked. "I'mma come in and I'mma work hard like I've been working, and I'mma show the league why I am who I am."
Aside from talking about his past situation and how he ended up with the Colts, Womack dove into other aspects of his game. He spoke highly of veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II, stating that Moore, K'Whaun Williams, and Desmond King were the top slot corners in the game when he was in college. He was particulary impressed with Moore's ability to "always be around the ball."
Womack will have a chance to compete for snaps on the Colts' defense this season, given how thin the team is at the position, but the main appeal of his game will be as a special teamer. He has played a total of 338 special teams snaps over the past two season, logging 11 total tackles as a core four player for the 49ers.
Womack is expected to serve in a similar capacity in Indianapolis, with the vacant gunner spot alongside Ashton Dulin up for grabs at the moment. Womack should slide in nicely to that role, giving him a strong floor on the roster with room to grow as a defensive player that sees legitimate snaps on that side of the ball.
Womack appears primed and ready for his role as a core four player with the Colts this season that can also make some plays on the defensive side of the ball when given the chance:
“I'm a press corner for one – press corner, inside or outside. I’ll play man all day if you let me. But press corner, I study the game a lot, especially with being out at San Fran – that was just like a big part of the game. So knowing what's coming week by week, I know that just off of my preparation of watching film and really just – I'm going to be around the ball. I'm a playmaker. I mean, I know I had good technique and I stick to my coaching, but it's just something about the ball, and I'm just always
around it. I'm going to just bring that.”
Samuel Womack III and the Indianapolis Colts face off against the Houston Texans this weekend in week one of the 2024 season. This young corner appears ready to go for what should be a fun season for both him and this team.
