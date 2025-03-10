Colts Select New Head-Turner in Recent Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of losing one of their top offensive linemen due to free agency. Right guard Will Fries could be on his way to a new team after Indy did not sign him to a contract extension last season.
Fries, who will turn 27 in April, is being regarded as one of the top interior offensive linemen in this year's free-agent market. Following a shortened 2024 campaign due to injury, executives across the league believe Fries still has plenty left in the tank and could be due for a large deal.
Fries was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Penn State University. He's spent the last two-and-a-half years as the Colts' go-to starter on the offensive line, but his time in Indy might be up.
A new CBS mock draft from analyst Garrett Podell has the Colts adjusting their first-round pick to fill Fries' shoes. Podell thinks Indy will take a chance on Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. with the 14th overall pick.
"The Colts could have hole at right guard with Will Fries set to become a free agent, so they select Kelvin Banks, the 2024 Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy winner," wrote Podell. "He could line up at tackle or guard for Indianapolis depending on how they handle free agency."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Banks, 21, was named First Team All-SEC in 2024. He took home the Lombardi Award and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in recognition as the top offensive lineman in college football last season. He also won the Outland Trophy, an award recognizing college football's top interior offensive lineman.
Banks ended his junior season with an 86.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He's listed as the 20th best available player per PFF and the third best offensive tackle.
At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Banks may be slightly undersized to play tackle. Many mock drafts see Banks making a positional change to guard at the professional level due to shorter arm length but elite run-blocking skills.
Depending on how the free agency market shakes out, the Colts could have some new positional needs entering the draft. This week will be important in determining Indy's draft strategy come April 24.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.