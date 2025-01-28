3 Potential Impact Players for Colts to Watch During 2025 Senior Bowl
The Indianapolis Colts have kept a vested interest in the Senior Bowl under general manager Chris Ballard. This year, there are plenty of names that stick out as potential fits for a Colts roster in need of starting and depth-level talent.
While certain names in the NFL draft are more prominent, others might fall back in relevance but will perform at this year's Senior Bowl. Here are three players who can fly under the radar but still make a significant impact with Indianapolis.
Bhayshul Tuten | Running Back (Virginia Tech)
Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten is the workhorse Indianapolis needs behind superstar Jonathan Taylor. While Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson were the complementary backs in 2024, neither gave much impact behind the 2024 Pro Bowler.
Tuten has 4.3 second, 40-yard speed and can be effective behind Taylor. In two seasons with the Hokies, he tallied 356 attempts, 2,022 rushing yards (5.7 average), and 25 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 50 passes for 320 receiving yards and four more scores (29 all-purpose).
Tuten is an underrated pass-catcher who can provide the boom with his running style. This would be more of a day-three selection for the Colts, but it might give them the best complementary back since Zack Moss in 2023.
Tuten should definitely be a name Colts scouts and coaches keep an eye on this week in Mobile.
Mike Green | Defensive End (Marshall)
Mike Green of the Marshall Thundering Herd destroyed opposing offensive lines in 2024, leading the way in sacks with 17.0. After transferring from Virginia Tech, he hit the ground running in 2023 and notched 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and a fumble forced.
Green's Pro Football Focus grades stand out vibrantly, posting impressive marks of 92.4 overall, 90.2 run defense, and 91.4 pass-rush. Another impressive statistic is his tackles for loss in 2024, with a fantastic 23.
Per NFL Draft Buzz, Green is projected as an early second-rounder. However, if he falls to the mid-second, Indianapolis might need to take Green to add to a defensive edge room featuring Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye.
Ballard loves edge rushers, and Green is quick, versatile against pass and run situations, and can be a starting-level talent if he hits his stride in Lou Anarumo's scheme.
Jack Bech | Wide Receiver (TCU)
TCU wide receiver Jack Bech is a Swiss Army knife at wide receiver who can provide Anthony Richardson with multiple looks from the slot and outside. After starting his career at LSU (2021-2022), Bech joined the Horned Frogs in 2023.
However, his 2024 was the best season of his career. Bech posted 62 catches for 1,034 receiving yards (16.7 average) and nine touchdowns. Bech possesses a big frame for a slot receiver (119 snaps in 2024) at about 6'2" and 215 pounds, which Shane Steichen may utilize.
He also gives the Colts offense a possible weapon out wide and downfield, fitting Steichen's scheme further. The wide receiver room currently has prominent names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, and Anthony Gould, but can always use competition.
Bech likely will see a draft selection around round three, so it might be an area where Indianapolis picks him if it happens. Richardson can always use more weapons to help his development, and Bech fits the bill as a multi-purpose answer.
