5 Senior Bowl Running Backs to Help Colts' Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is a pure weapon out of the backfield and proved it again in 2024 with a second Pro Bowl nomination.
However, Taylor can't be the only threat out of the backfield for Indianapolis with quarterback Anthony Richardson entering year three and in need of as much offensive help as possible. Trey Sermon is likely headed to another team or free agency while Tyler Goodson underwhelmed in 2024.
Enter one of these five Senior Bowl participants at running back. Here's a case for each being a piece of a potential multi-faceted backfield approach should Shane Steichen implement it.
Ollie Gordon II | Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State's power horse Ollie Gordon II isn't going to surprise many as to what he does best on the field. Favoring more of a stalwart-style given his large frame out of the backfield, he'd pose a threat as a constant to Taylor, rather than a change-of-pace back.
Don't get confused, however. His size makes his speed deceiving, as the massive runner can get going quickly and hit the holes fast. In 2023 he reached All-American status with a ridiculous 1,732 rushing yards on 285 attempts and 21 rushing scores.
He can also haul in some catches, as he's tallied 80 for 585 receiving yards and four scores through 39 career games.
We'll see how Gordon falls in the draft, but the Colts don't necessarily need a pass-heavy running back. Perhaps power and drive can help propel the Colts' rushing attack when Taylor needs relief.
R.J. Harvey | UCF
UCF's R.J. Harvey has looked solid in Senior Bowl preparations this week, and possibly fits with Indy's needs in the backfield. While his smaller stature may indicate a pass-catching specialist, Harvey is anything but.
Hauling in 61 career receptions for 720 receiving yards and four touchdowns, Harvey can get into space as a receiver but excels more as an explosive ball-carrier.
Harvey's 2024 was fantastic as the dynamic player torched defenses for 1,577 rushing yards, a 6.8 average per carry, and 22 rushing touchdowns for a per-game average of 131.4 yards.
If the Colts want a runner similar to the 'lightning in a bottle' that Taylor presents, Harvey might be the man for the gig.
Devin Neal | Kansas
The model of college consistency, Kansas' Devin Neal concluded his collegiate tenure with three straight 1,000-yard rushing campaigns (2022-1,090; 2023-1,280; 2024-1,266). He also scored 53 all-purpose career touchdowns (49 rushing; four receiving).
Neal's draft stock might be one of the highest on this list but well worth the investment for Richardson and Taylor. It isn't farfetched to say Neal might also have the best ceiling of these five players, as he is as well-rounded as they come.
There will likely be one or two other backs outside of Taylor and the designated RB2, but Neal comes off as an 'immediate impact' type of talent who can play behind the former All-Pro.
We'll see if Indianapolis is willing to lay down a possible day-two pick for Neal to add him to the running back competition.
Trevor Etienne | Georgia
Georgia's Trevor Etienne has looked like one of the best running backs during the Senior Bowl practices. While his time with the Florida Gators (2022-2023) and Georgia Bulldogs (2024) didn't surface any hardcore seasons, Etienne looked reliable and consistent. This is what Indy needs behind Taylor.
While Etienne has the skills to play three downs, his pass-catching has stood out most during the Senior Bowl practices.
He's showcased solid route-running and an ability to separate when defenders get physical in coverage; this gives a case to provide Richardson with a safety blanket out of the backfield.
Etienne is grouped into a talented 2025 running back draft class but can give the Colts' offense a spark as a possible mismatch for opposing defenders with his receiving and shifty prowess.
Marcus Yarns | Delaware
Delaware's Marcus Yarns flew under the radar heading into the 2025 Senior Bowl week but looks like a quick-winning and elusive runner with when toting the pill.
Yarns finished his four-year career strong in his final two campaigns, adding 1,784 rushing yards for a healthy 6.7 yards per carry and 21 rushing scores (15 in 2023). Yarns is also a threat as a receiver, as he displayed 812 career receiving yards and a solid 12.7 average to pair with 11 touchdown receptions.
Yarns might have issues in pass protection against potent blitzes, but the Colts shouldn't expect that to be his forte. Indianapolis would draft Yarns because of his potential as an offensive asset.
He's shifty and scary in the open field, especially one-on-one with an opposing tackler. Yarns is one to monitor, as he looks like a fit for Indy that makes almost too much sense.
