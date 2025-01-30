Don't overlook #UCF RB RJ Harvey in this draft class. Over the last two years, he and Ashton Jeanty rank 1st and 2nd in several stats:



Carries of 10+ yds: Harvey (97), Jeanty (92)

Carries of 20+ yds: Harvey (35), Jeanty (35)

Rushing TDs: Jeanty (42), Harvey (38) pic.twitter.com/80CKVYJiHj