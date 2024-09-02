Colts' Shane Steichen Predicted as Finalist for NFL Award
The NFL season is finally upon us and the Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a Week 1 divisional matchup against the Houston Texans, the same team that knocked Indy out of playoff contention one season ago in an exciting week 18 finale.
Second-year head coach Shane Steichen led the Colts to a 9-8 record in 2023 despite missing out on quarterback Anthony Richardson for most of the season. Now, with Richardson back at the helm, Steichen's squad looks geared up to make another playoff push entering 2024.
Trevor Sikkema at Pro Football Focus says that a playoff appearance for Indy could 'very well win' Steichen the NFL's Coach of the Year award.
I do believe the Colts could be in for some more hardware for their coaching staff... Richardson, who is once again the youngest starting quarterback in the league, may still be up and down in 2024, so it is hard to say the Colts will be a playoff team. But they should still be very competitive, and Steichen will be a finalist for the award. If they make the playoffs, he could very well win it.- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
Keeping the team competitive is most important, especially considering how much talent has been funneled into the offense. Using Richardson's versatility in the run game while simultaneously keeping him healthy will be tricky yet vital to the Colts' success in 2024.
Thankfully, Steichen is one of the most creative coaches in the league. His playbook runs deep and offers ample opportunities to the team's best playmakers. Superstar running back Jonathan Taylor will finally get to play a full season with Richardson and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. can grow chemistry with his quarterback.
If the Colts fully mesh, a Coach of the Year award could be on its way to Steichen's front door. Consistency through adversity is the key to success in Indianapolis entering 2024.
