Shane Steichen's Approach Bringing New Feel to Colts
The Indianapolis Colts (3-0) are as hot as any NFL team after leveling the Tennessee Titans (0-3) on Sunday. After a dominant 41-20 victory, there's plenty of speculation as to what Indy can accomplish.
One area that has clearly changed is the feel and morale for the Colts' roster and locker room. Head coach Shane Steichen was asked about this yesterday, and he's clearly proud of what his team has done through three weeks of football.
Steichen was asked about his comments post-game, where he mentioned, ’we're a different team' and how the team has changed. Here's what the offensive mind had to say.
“I think it's a feel thing. I think the guys are just playing together at a high level and the execution is at a high level. That's where I think it's different for our football team this year."
The first two seasons of Steichen leading Indianapolis ended 9-8 and 8-9 with no playoffs to show for it. Steichen's squad never started 3-0 and wasn't able to secure an AFC South championship. Now, Indy is the premier team in the division.
Steichen continued.
"I think it all started back in spring and into training camp, you could feel it coming all together. Then obviously to have the success we've had through three weeks has been great."
Steichen's playbook and scheme have unfolded perfectly, especially for quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones is playing the best football he's put on the field in his seven years as a field general, and a big piece of that is Steichen's fit with what he does well.
If Jones can continue this type of performance, the sky may be the limit for what the Colts can get done this year.
Steichen concluded with this statement.
"We know as a football team, and I said it last week and I’m going to say it again this week, is we’ve got to stay disciplined in our approach, in our process every single day because this league can humble you in a hurry. We’ve got to be all over it in everything we do to sustain the success right now.”
The Colts have tougher clashes ahead in the Los Angeles Rams (Week 4), Las Vegas Raiders (Week 5), Arizona Cardinals (Week 6), and the Los Angeles Chargers (Week 7), so the culture and energy that has been built will be key to maintaining through this stretch and beyond.
It's not just the offensive side of the ball that has a new feel; the defense under Lou Anarumo does, as well. While there has been some concerns about the defensive front and consistent pressure on quarterbacks, the stop troops have a pep in their step that seems to be cemented.
Steichen has to be pleased with the three-game win streak that has been established, but can't be satisfied with much better competition than what's been defeated ahead. However, Indianapolis hasn't had a 3-0 start since 2009.
The momentum behind the Colts right now is palpable and very real, and the entire NFL, as well as the media, has taken notice of what's being built. It will be a great time to watch how far Steichen and Jones takes this team.
The Colts have a tough road matchup next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 EST from SoFi Stadium.