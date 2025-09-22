Historic Start Has Colts Offense Turning Heads Early
This Indianapolis Colts offense is humming. As of Monday morning, the Colts lead the NFL in scoring through three weeks, putting up 103 total points — more than any other team in football.
Shane Steichen clearly has his side of the football playing at the highest level. It's not far-fetched to say that the Colts have one of, if not the, most potent offensive attacks in the NFL.
Think about some of the firepower this organization has had in that stretch: Peyton Manning’s 2000 Colts scored 101, the 2001 squad scored 100, and the 2004 juggernaut with Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne also hit the century mark with 100. Those were record-setting, Hall of Fame–driven units — and this 2025 group has already surpassed them.
However, the franchise record still belongs to the 1967 Baltimore Colts. Led by league MVP Johnny Unitas, the team opened the year with 117 points across its first three games.
The '67 team beat the Falcons 38–31, the Eagles 38–6, and routed the 49ers 41–7. That run set the tone for an 11-1-2 campaign, and it has stood for nearly six decades as the gold standard of early-season offensive fireworks.
For the 2025 Colts, this isn’t just a hot start — it’s a historic one.
And here’s the kicker: it’s not just the offense doing its part. The defense has been more than respectable as well, giving up just 56 points, the ninth-lowest total in the league coming out of Sunday’s slate.
The point differential tells the whole story. The Colts are sitting at +47 through three weeks, their best margin at this stage of the season in the last 25 years. When you’re scoring at will and keeping teams out of the end zone, that’s the kind of balance you expect to see from playoff-caliber rosters.
The question is: why is this offense clicking at such a high level?
It all comes down to the dynamic between two forces: Jonathan Taylor and the offensive line paving the way in front of him. Those two groups look locked in every step of the way. Taylor leads the NFL in all-purpose yards with 431 and is tied for the league lead in total touchdowns with four. That’s production you expect from a superstar running back.
And make no mistake, the line deserves just as much credit. This unit was already considered top-five entering Week 3. Then came the Tennessee game, where Taylor ripped the Titans for 118 total yards and the line didn’t allow a single sack.
That performance didn’t just add to Taylor’s highlight reel — it gave this group a legitimate case as the best unit in football right now.
Of course, blocking for a future Hall of Famer like Taylor makes life easier, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. This offensive line is winning on its own merit, both in the run game and in keeping Daniel Jones upright.
And they’ve done it while replacing key pieces. With longtime veteran Ryan Kelly gone, and Will Fries departing as well, the second-year center Tanor Bortolini was asked to step into the heart of the line. Those are massive shoes to fill, and he hasn’t just survived — he’s thrived.
Bortolini already looks like a steadying presence in the middle, showing veteran poise when most players are still finding their footing. That’s exactly the type of player Chris Ballard has built his reputation on drafting: under-the-radar prospects who mature quickly and become pillars of the roster.
When you pair that kind of offensive line cohesion with a star like Taylor, you get an attack that feels sustainable — not just a September hot streak. Add in a defense that’s holding its own, and suddenly the Colts aren’t just a fun watch. They’re looking like a real factor in the AFC race.