Colts' Shane Steichen Shows Deep Support for Daniel Jones
The Indianapolis Colts put a lot of faith into six-year veteran and former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones when head coach Shane Steichen named him the starter for the entirety of the 2025 season.
After a rocky-at-best career with the Giants, Jones will get a golden opportunity, similar to Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, to revitalize and elevate his career for the first time in his NFL tenure.
Steichen was asked a multitude of questions on Monday by the media ahead of a huge Week 1 battle with the Miami Dolphins, and as expected, questions about Jones surfaced.
Steichen was asked this about Jones: "You talked about creating an edge, how much do you think Daniel Jones has contributed to that edge since coming to Indianapolis?" Steichen showed nothing but pure support for his next starting quarterback.
“Yeah, I think he's been great. I think he's been a pro from the day he walked in here," said Steichen. "The way he's worked, people have seen it throughout the building, his teammates, the coaches, and I think that adds to it – a guy that's always prepared and ready to roll. The way he works, that creates an edge in itself. So, we're excited for his opportunity, along with the rest of the guys come Sunday.”
Jones is far less entertaining than the new backup and former fourth-overall draft investment, Anthony Richardson Sr. But, that might not be the worst thing with how much offensive talent this team possesses.
While everyone will talk about players on offense like running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the offensive line is something Jones didn't have during his years with the Giants, often seeing a true lack of support from Brian Daboll's troops.
Jones now gets (from left to right) Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, and Braden Smith. This lineup is far and away better than anything he had for protection in the Meadowlands, which will immediately help him play better under center.
But while this situation with the offensive line will help Jones, it also removes any and all excuses for him if he struggles. Jones must be efficient and better than he's ever been through his 69 career starts, or else there's a chance he'll be benched in favor of the third-year pro Richardson.
There's so much on the line for the Colts that it's palpable. This is a squad that can't wait any longer for winning ways; it has to happen this season, and in a big way. While it won't require an AFC Championship trip and a Super Bowl title, the team must make the playoffs and likely win the AFC South, at the very least.
Jones will lead the squad into battle in five days to defend home turf against the Dolphins.