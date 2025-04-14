Colts' Shane Steichen Seat 'Heated' Ahead of 2025 Season
The Indianapolis Colts are amidst a massive season where Shane Steichen goes into this third campaign as the leader of the team. As head coach, Steichen has an average record of 17-17 (9-8 in 2023, 8-9 in 2024) and will strive for much better.
Bleacher Report believes Steichen's seat isn't safe, given the lack of wins and the struggles of quarterback Anthony Richardson. Moe Moton gets right into the thick of it on why Steichen must put it together in 2025. According to Moton, his seat is 'heated' and one step away from being hot.
"Between 2023 and 2024, his offense fell from 10th to 17th in scoring. Now, he has two disappointing past first-rounders, Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, battling for the starting quarterback job."
Steichen has fallen from his time as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl, but they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Steichen hopes to see not just Richardson blossom but the rest of his offense as well, which would be a first during his head coaching tenure.
Moton continues.
"Steichen may strike out in Indianapolis because of his uninspiring quarterback situation as the Colts try to escape mediocrity."
This isn't what anyone in the Colts organization wants to happen after how much work it took to get Steichen and Richardson in the building. The head coach/quarterback combination are tied at the hip, so if one goes, it's likely the other follows closely behind.
The good news for the Colts is that their division, the AFC South, is somewhat competitive, but not out of the question for Indianapolis to win. This would be a massive breath of fresh air for the squad since they haven't taken their divisional crown in a disappointing 10 years.
Steichen must make something happen or risk losing his coaching position. If another eight-win season falls in line or Richardson falls apart while the team somehow wins even fewer games, it's over.
Owner Jim Irsay might be accommodating; he's shown this with his constant retaining of general manager Chris Ballard, but that patience is nearly drained. We'll see what happens in the NFL draft, the offseason, and ultimately, a critical 2025 regular season that will put a lot of pressure on Steichen's shoulders.
