Is Colts' Shane Steichen On NFL's Hottest Seat?
For the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, this feels like a make or break season for a lot of people involved.
It's been four years since their last playoff appearance, and 10 since their last division title. The post-Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck years have not treated the team kindly overall, which could signal a changing of the guard after this season if things don't get moving in the right direction.
The head coach and general manager are usually the two biggest pillars to fall in these scenarios, which has many onlookers considering Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard on the hot seat this season.
For Steichen specifically, he's compiled a 17-17 record in his two seasons as the Colts' head coach. After that time, there is no clear answer at quarterback, and it's hard to point to an identity anywhere on the team just yet.
Recently, Ray G. and Jordan Richards of Bleacher Report provided a list of NFL head coaches who they feel are most likely to be fired, and Steichen topped the list. He was followed in order by Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans, Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons, Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins, and Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Of all the coaches on this list not named Mike Tomlin, Steichen to me feels like the one where if he was fired, he could interview for a head coaching job somewhere else," Ray G. said. "Shane Steichen feels like the one on this list where you could go, 'Alright, you got a bad shake. Nobody could win with freakin' Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. You've got a good offensive mind. Let's bring you in here and give you another shot.'
"Of all the coaches we talked about, I think he would be most likely to get another shot," Ray G. continued.
Criticism of Steichen and the Colts is fair to this point, although their aggressive offseason would hopefully signal an upward trajectory.
Steichen was hired by the Colts in 2023 as an offensive mastermind, on the heels of a Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, Steichen hasn't been able to orchestrate a consistent offense in his time in Indy, although they've had some positive results. The Colts' offense ranked 15th in yards (336.8 YPG) and tied for 10th in scoring (23.3 PPG) in 2023, and were 13th in yards (334.8 YPG) and 17th in points (22.2 PPG) in 2024.
Steichen was also one of the biggest champions in the building for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is still trying to establish himself as a worthwhile top-five draft pick heading into year three.
Steichen hasn't necessarily done a poor enough job to be fired solely on merit; there is no smoking gun to point to when context is involved, but it would still make sense if the team were making wholesale changes after the season. If you got rid of Steichen, why would you not also get rid of Ballard?
Steichen hasn't delivered to the level of expectations, but it's not like he's been given a full plate to work with either. Steichen being relieved of his duties would seem unjust if he were the only main figurehead to take the fall.