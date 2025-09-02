Colts' Shane Steichen Regarded as Top Play Caller
The Indianapolis Colts are on the doorstep of their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's huge for quarterback Daniel Jones to start his tenure as the leader of the Colts' offense with a victory.
As for head coach Shane Steichen, he's entering the third season of his tenure leading the Colts. After starting off at an unenviable 17-17, things need to be better for Steichen in 2025 than what he's been able to accomplish thus far.
While there has been a great deal of drama at the quarterback position with Jones and Anthony Richardson Sr., Steichen remains a skilled play caller who can confuse and press defenses with efficient RPO operations, a strong ground attack, and vertical shots to keep coverages honest.
The Athletic's Ted Nguyen highlighted Steichen in a piece covering the top 10 offensive play callers, as voted by NFL defensive personnel ("six defensive coordinators and defensive assistant coaches from around the league.") Steichen was placed as number 10.
One AFC coach said this about Steichen: “I think he’s caused more panic timeouts by defenses and opposing head coaches than almost anybody. He’s stolen more plays than a lot of people have."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nguyen continued about Steichen, stating, "From a play design standpoint, he’s one of the more creative coaches in the league, and some coaches believe the Colts offense would be one of the best if he had just good quarterback play."
It's true; if Steichen had more consistent quarterback play, there would be more capabilities from his offensive execution. So far in his two years, Steichen has had the likes of Richardson (twice), Gardner Minshew, and Joe Flacco lead the team.
Now, he has a fourth QB under center in Jones.
While there has been fan ire over Steichen choosing Jones, who can blame him? While it would have greatly benefited Richardson to start his third campaign, he's clearly not ready. I have been enveloped in the notion that he chose Jones to save his job, which is true.
However, it's hard to believe that Steichen didn't want Richardson as the guy over Jones. Seeing as how Steichen and Richardson were essentially tied at the hip when the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator was hired, it's a bit of a downer that Richardson isn't up to the speed the Colts need him to be.
Jones will lead Steichen's solid offensive scheme, but might not be much more than Minshew as far as a passer. While Jones is far more mobile and has more size in the pocket, he barely averages over 10 yards per completion for his NFL career (14,582 passing yards on 1,437 completions; 10.1 yards per completion).
Jones has a fantastic opportunity to prove doubters wrong and right the ship of his six-year NFL career. He can only go up from here, especially considering a lackluster 24 wins and 34.8-win percentage.
The Dolphins' defense is exploitable, and Jones will have plenty of chances to shine on Sunday. The question is, will he be able to do it with Steichen's type of style? Everything rides on taking the 2025 season by the reins, and it all starts with Steichen, Jones, and a victory against the Dolphins to kick off the year for Indy.