Colts' Shane Steichen Had Interesting Response to Hot Seat Chatter
After a humbling and demoralizing loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts are officially out of the playoff picture for the fourth straight season. And with that, all bets are off regarding the future of this franchise, and what's to come with this roster, coaching staff, and front office in the coming weeks.
One of the most interesting conversations surrounding what could unravel for the Colts soon after this game centers around second-year head coach Shane Steichen.
With a mediocre 16-17 record collected through his two seasons in Indianapolis and a humiliating outcome vs. New York, the discussion inevitably turns to whether the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator truly has a place on this team for the long haul, with a potential firing being underway at season's end.
Yet, when asked about his job security following the humiliating loss vs. the Giants, Steichen kept things real concerning what lies ahead.
"I control what I can control," Steichen stated. "It's hard to explain. Obviously, you've got to play a complete game. We haven't done it all year. We've all got to be on the same page. Weekly, everything we do has got to be raised because to go out there like that is not good enough."
While the Colts had a long shot of making their playoff dreams come to form, that came to a full halt with an array of blunders on both sides of the ball vs. the Giants, a team that entered the day with the worst record in the NFL but was in a prime position for the top pick in April's draft.
Giants quarterback Drew Lock ended the day completing 17 of 23 throws for 309 yards, four touchdown passes, and put together a near-perfect passer rating of 155.3. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers also had a career day with seven receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Letting such an outcome transpire against a Colts defense trying to muster together some juice for a late postseason push is an inexcusable lapse that ultimately cost this team their season.
Offensively, it didn't get much better. The Colts lost the turnover battle 0-3, and quarterback Joe Flacco struggled throughout the day in place of Anthony Richardson. The veteran completed 26 of 38 passes, tossing a pair of touchdowns and interceptions to land at a 90.9 passer rating on the day.
"It was disappointing as it gets," Steichen continued during his post-game presser. "As the leader of the football team, I always say that I've got to be better. We've all got to be better. It's a group effort. Everyone's got to chip in and do their part so stuff like that doesn't happen."
Cutting ties with a head coach after just two seasons would be a bit unprecentended for the Colts, as the last time that happened came in 1997 when Lindy Infante was canned after a 12-20 start to his Indianapolis coaching career. Yet, with an unpredictable owner like Jim Irsay calling the shots, anything is possible.
Steichen will have one final game for pride this season against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday, which could have some steep implications for his future in Indianapolis, especially if things go south once again when facing another inferior team.
