Colts Shockingly Vote for Tush Push Ban
The 'Tush Push' play has been a hot-button topic for a while with the NFL and teams across the league. As of today, the Tush Push remains allowed. However, in a surprising move, the Indianapolis Colts were one of the squads that voted against the play.
NFL insider Adam Schefter posted that 10 teams voted to keep the play intact, and the consensus is that 24 votes against were needed.
Schefter said: "NFL needed 24 votes today to ban the Tush Push, but got only 22. Here are the 10 teams that voted against the Tush Push ban, per sources:
Eagles
Ravens
Browns
Lions
Jaguars
Dolphins
Patriots
Saints
Jets
Titans"
The reason Indianapolis voting against it is so interesting is that head coach Shane Steichen utilized it in his time as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them reach Super Bowl LVII in the 2022 season.
The Colts also have the weaponry for a very effective version of the Tush Push, with quarterback Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones) possessing size and athleticism under center. Not to mention, now the Colts possess a tight end like Tyler Warren, who saw time at Penn State as a running back and even took direct snaps.
Perhaps there was gross miscommunication from the front office to coaches, but it's baffling that a team like the Colts decided to go against the grain and try to get it banned.
Backlash from fans and media is underway due to Indy's stance on a perfectly legitimate play. Expect this to continue for the intermediate future, and for teams to use the Tush Push more frequently than ever before in the upcoming 2025 campaign.
