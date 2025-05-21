Colts' Anthony Richardson May Not Win Starting Job
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most talented quarterbacks the NFL has seen in third-year starter Anthony Richardson. However, being talented doesn't get you as far as it seems in the NFL. What matters more is consistent mechanics, routine, and the ability to hit throws and eclipse 60 percent completed passes.
For Richardson, this was an epic struggle in 2024. Below is the brief rundown of Richardson's passing through his 11 games played.
-126/264 passes completed
-47.7 percent completion (worst in NFL)
-1,814 passing yards
-8 touchdown passes
-12 interceptions
Richardson has to be better than this, or he can kiss his starting days in the Circle City goodbye, giving the keys to the new quarterback signing Daniel Jones. NFL on NBC's Chris Simms broke down Indy's athletic field general in his 'Wow or Whoa' segment.
Simms explains that Richardson has all the skills to make something happen and ruin defenses, but there is a chance he doesn't put it all together with so much pressure riding on the 2025 campaign.
When Simms was asked if Richardson is in a 'make or break year,' he simply answered 'yes.' Now with Jones in the QB room with him, it's all about Richardson taking the next step forward to keep the former New York Giants leader at bay. In fact, Simms believes that Jones will win the starting role.
"My gut would tell me that Daniel Jones is gonna beat him out. Daniel Jones is one, better than people realize. He's as big as him (Richardson), he's bigger, that's what people will be shocked to know. Daniel Jones is bigger than the freak of nature, Anthony Richardson."
Simms continued.
"I think he's polished, he's gonna know how to practice, he's gonna know how to look good at practice every day. That's where all the reps that he had at Duke and at New York and being in practice and working under (Brian) Daboll, that's where he's gonna have an advantage over Anthony Richardson."
Jones hasn't fared the best throughout his NFL tenure, but as the show points out, he didn't exactly get much support in the Meadowlands. Now, he has arguably the best offense he's played with and Shane Steichen has the abilities to bring out the best in Jones.
Jones also isn't downgrading by having Jonathan Taylor in the backfield instead of Saquon Barkley, as well as having access to weapons like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and tight end Tyler Warren. Jones has as good a chance as ever to reclaim a starting position.
Simms gives it straight, and Colts fans that want Richardson to win the gig may not want to hear that he might not make that a reality. It's all on the shoulders of the former fourth-overall selection and Florida Gators alum. We'll see how he responds to mounting expectations to win the gig over a veteran who might be better equipped to take the reins.
