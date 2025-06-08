Colts Should Keep Eye On 2026 Draft QBs
The Indianapolis Colts may have officially arrived at a crossroads when it comes to the quarterback position.
They hoped that 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson would be "the guy" to be the face of the franchise, whom they could entrust for a decade-plus. However, his erratic play spurred them to bring in competition this offseason in the form of veteran Daniel Jones. Richardson has also missed 17 games in his two years due to various injuries.
Regardless of how the 2025 season goes for the Colts, it seems likely they'll have to be in the quarterback hunt, as Richardson has been flagged for yet another injury. This time, it's an aggravation in his throwing shoulder that required season-ending surgery in 2023, due to overuse. Even if he plays well in 2025, the potential for injury will always be looming. Meanwhile, Jones is signed to a one-year deal; what would he have to do to prove himself as a multi-year option?
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid compiled a list of some of the top potential quarterback prospects in next year's 2026 NFL Draft, and the Colts should have their eyes glued to them.
Drew Allar, Penn State
Allar is a big-bodied passer (6'5", 238) who is known as a tireless worker at his craft, which shows up as he's increased his completion percentage, passing yardage, yards per attempt, and passer rating each year of his career. He's entering his third season as a starter and was the quarterback for new Colts tight end Tyler Warren's unbelievable 2024 campaign.
Carson Beck, Miami
Beck had a lot of hype going into 2024 but fell flat in his final season at Georgia. He's hoping for a spark after transferring to Miami. He's another passer with prototypical size at 6'4", 200 and decent arm talent. He is, however, a volatile player who takes time to find his consistency. We'll see if this season with the Hurricanes helps Beck like it did Cam Ward.
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Klubnik doesn't scream "high ceiling," but he's a quarterback with good mechanics and footwork who relies on accuracy and efficiency.
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
It'll be interesting to see what Leavitt adds/changes about his game in 2025 after a breakout 2024. He's a tough, focused quarterback but is reliant on big plays. We've seen how that looks in Indy with the likes of Carson Wentz and Richardson, so adding some "boring" to his game may be key for Leavitt to earn some extra trust from NFL teams at the next level.
Arch Manning, Texas
Colts fans have been focused on this kid since highlights from Isidore Newman High School came pouring in several years ago. He's had a very limited sample size, as Texas has opted for continuity with quarterback Quinn Ewers, but Manning enters 2025 as the starter for the first time. He appears to have better athleticism than uncles Peyton or Eli, and he's got nice arm talent. Still, there's a lot for us to learn about the younger Manning.
John Mateer, Oklahoma
Mateer is a unique passer who has full confidence in his arm talent, and a healthy dose of athleticism with his feet. We'll see what his game looks like after transferring into the SEC from Washington State.
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Another Indiana/Colts fan connection, Mendoza transferred to IU for this season from California, giving the Hoosiers an even more intriguing pro prosect at QB than Kurtis Rourke the year before. Mendoza is already a favorite of the online scouting community with his blend of size (6'5", 225), arm strength, accuracy, and fleet feet.
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Nussmeier has a leg up on the mental aspect of playing quarterback, similar to Shedeur Sanders this year. Nussmeier's father is New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier. The LSU quarterback is a bit of a gunslinger who could make some better decisions; he's just always confident in what he sees and what he knows he can do. He's a big-play machine who could find more consistency in 2025.
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
If the Colts want another shot at the Anthony Richardson type who is dangerous as a runner and big-play passer, then Sellers is a great option. He's going to draw comparisons due to their similar playstyle, but Sellers is a much more polished passer. He's only had one year of starting experience but completed 65.6% of those throws. Sellers comes from a simple passing attack, though, so an NFL system may take a big of adjusting to.