Colts Should Prioritize Rising Talent with Contract Extension
When you look at the Indianapolis Colts' roster, you see plenty of untapped talent but not yet many proven building blocks.
One player you could consider indispensable is left tackle Bernhard Raimann, who has become one of the best in the NFL at this position and is entering the final year of his contract.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report took notice and designated Raimann as the player that the Colts should prioritize most when it comes to a contract extension.
"Aside from quarterback, tackle is the most valuable position on the offensive side of the ball because those players protect the unit's centerpiece," Moton wrote. "Quality left tackles aren't coming into the league in droves, either.
"The Colts drafted Raimann, who was a raw talent with limited experience as an offensive lineman coming out of Central Michigan," Moton continued. "He's made steady strides and only allowed four sacks last season, per Pro Football Focus. Heading into a contract year, he should be a priority extension candidate."
There is very little benefit to the Colts waiting to get a deal done with Raimann.
There are already 15 tackles in the NFL making at least $20 million per year, and Raimann will certainly be among them. He's not going to get any cheaper.
Looking at recent comparable situations around the NFL, Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles signed an extension for four years and $82 million. Raimann could be looking at something in that neighborhood, if not higher, depending on how the 2025 season goes.
Raimann is a true draft-and-develop success story for the Colts. They took him as a very inexperienced player in the third round of the 2022 draft. However, despite a near-disastrous rookie debut game, he finished as the No. 25 NFL offensive tackle that year (73.3), according to Pro Football Focus, and has improved in his three seasons.
Raimann finished fifth among NFL offensive tackles in 2023 (82.7) and eighth in 2024 (85.1), meaning Raimann was a top-25 NFL offensive tackle as a rookie and then top-10 in his first two full seasons as a starter. Raimann was the Colts' top-ranked full-time offensive player in 2024 despite missing three starts, but there is still room for him to get even better, as he gave up a team-high four sacks and was third with six penalties.