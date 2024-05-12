Colts 2024 Draft Class Loved/Snubbed by ESPN
The Indianapolis Colts walked into the 2024 NFL Draft with multiple positional needs to address. After the dust has settled, Indianapolis has nine new names who will help build the future.
Recently, ESPN had several NFL staff experts collaborate to give their 2024 bold predictions, rookies of the year, and favorite picks for the draft class. ESPN gives praise to the Colts' collection of picks. However, they also forget to include Indianapolis in a key area of their judgment.
The Colts found themselves in two entries of the piece. First was their early picks for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Names like defensive end Jared Verse (Minnesota Vikings), defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (Seattle Seahawks), and cornerback Terrion Arnold (Detroit Lions) all surfaced, and rightfully so. Along with them was the 15th overall selection and Colts' defensive pass-rusher, Laiatu Latu. The dynamic defender had two separate mentions as a projected candidate.
Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts. He is elite in both technique and talent. Latu is equally efficient against the run and at pursuing the passer. The Colts are getting a relentless player who totaled 34 tackles for losses and 23.5 sacks in the past two seasons for UCLA.- Jason Reid NFL draft analyst
Latu. He was selected as the first defensive player, despite his medical concerns, so I like him even more as the defender to bet on here. Last season, he led the FBS in pressure rate at edge (22%) and in sacks created (17) -- which credits the player who first earns pressure on a play that eventually becomes a sack.- Seth Walder, sports analytics writer
Latu had issues with his neck during college, which almost led to his football career ending before he could reach the NFL. But, despite the setback, Latu returned to destroy opposing offenses for 2022 and 2023. Latu compiled 85 tackles (34 for loss) and 23.5 sacks during those two campaigns, showing dominance on the gridiron week in and week out.
Latu also applied constant pressure on quarterbacks, which defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and line coach Charlie Partridge will embrace with open arms. Last season, while putting up 51 team sacks, the Colts still lacked consistent pressure on passers. Latu will help with this pass-rushing issue as he gels with teammates like defensive ends Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Dayo Odeyingbo.
If Latu can put all of his potential together, he'll find himself among the leaders for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. When considering the prominent rookie pass-rushers, Latu might have the most skill and the best situation to succeed.
The second area Indy found themselves was for the favorite pick of the entire draft (all seven rounds). Again, Latu found himself mentioned. But it wasn't just Latu that made this list.
Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 52. Analytics suggest there is no such thing as a "draft steal" because prospects drop from consensus for good reasons. That being said, Mitchell might have dropped due to off-field concerns, and Colts GM Chris Ballard spoke out against that. This was the No. 5 wide receiver in Playmaker Score but the No. 11 receiver off the board.- Aaron Schatz, NFL writer
Defensive end Laiatu Latu to the Colts at No. 15. Because of medical concerns and the run on offense, the Colts managed to take the edge rusher who led FBS football in pressure rate in each of the past two seasons -- yes, ahead of Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson in 2022 -- at No. 15. The Colts might have landed a great one at a premium position in the middle of the first round.- Seth Walder, sports analytics writer
Texas alum Adonai (A.D.) Mitchell is 6'2" and 205 pounds but moves like a lightning bolt as a pass-catcher. Mitchell also possesses sure-fire hands, crisp route-running, and the ability to cover any part of the field as an offensive weapon. This skill set will fit perfectly with Shane Steichen's scheme and Anthony Richardson's abilities as a quarterback.
Mitchell may have only had one season of production (2023), but working with wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne will help smooth things out and speed up the development process for the 21-year-old. Also, Mitchell joins a corps with Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce.
Similar to Latu, if Mitchell can hit the ground running, there's a chance that Steichen's offense is one of the top-ten attacks in the league. It may sound farfetched to say that. But, with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield and an offensive line that dominated in 2023, it's not impossible that Richardson works within the process and erupts in year two with the rest of the team.
Now, it's time to briefly touch on where ESPN snubbed Indianapolis. Where the Colts deserved a mention is "Which Rookie Class Will Make the Biggest Impact this Season?" Just mentioning Latu and Mitchell could be enough to warrant attention. But adding both Pittsburgh’s Matt Goncalves and Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini to the offensive line to follow adds more to the argument.
Indy also grabbed their cover linebacker in Missouri's Jaylon Carlies and athletic cornerback in Auburn's Jaylin Simpson to shore up open areas on the defense. Lastly, the addition of return ace Anthony Gould makes the special teams scheming more exciting for coordinator Brian Mason.
ESPN showed Indy's 2024 draft plenty of respect in their coverage. Latu and Mitchell are dynamic selections that could be massive additions to the franchise. But the rest of the draft can't be slept on or forgotten for the Colts. 2024 is a big season for Indianapolis and the rookie players, the latter of whom will look to make a statement as quickly as possible.
