Buddy Johnson was drafted with pick 140 of round 4 in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.22 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 169 out of 2155 LB from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/5b5iznQIQP #RAS #Steelers pic.twitter.com/LtX9X6gxqy