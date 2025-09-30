Colts Sign Athletic Linebacker to Active Roster
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly signed linebacker Buddy Johnson to the 53-man roster off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Monday night, per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Johnson was originally selected as a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL draft. Johnson spent one year in Pittsburgh before bouncing around various rosters, including the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears.
Johnson eventually landed with the Cowboys, where he's spent the last three seasons. He appeared in 17 games for Dallas, primarily on special teams, and recorded 12 total tackles during his time there.
A product of Texas A&M, Johnson entered the 2021 draft with a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.22 out of 10. At the time, that ranked as the 169th best score for a linebacker out of 2,155 eligible players.
Johnson enters the Colts' locker room after their first loss of the season against the Los Angeles Rams. Indy's linebackers struggled in that loss, specifically Joe Bachie and Austin Ajiake.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Pro Football Focus graded Bachie and Ajiake as the two worst players on the field for the Colts. Bachie earned a 29.0 overall grade, and Ajiake was handed a 30.6 overall grade. Both struggled the most in coverage, and that's reflected by Matthew Stafford's 375 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Johnson will fill in as a depth piece, but it's interesting he's coming in at a time like this. The Colts still have Jaylon Carlies on IR, and he's someone who has excelled in coverage. Indy can choose to take Carlies off IR since four weeks have passed, but this signing could imply that Carlies isn't ready to go just yet.
Johnson's college stats offer a better look at what the Colts are getting. In his senior year as an Aggie, Johnson recorded 86 total tackles (9 for loss), four sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
Every game Johnson played in his senior year was either against an SEC opponent or a bowl game. He helped lead A&M to a 9-1 record and the Orange Bowl, where they took down North Carolina by a score of 41-27.
The Colts desperately need linebacker help, and Johnson is only the most recent signee to help shore up the heart of the defense. If the Colts like what they see in practice, Johnson could see his first game action for the Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.