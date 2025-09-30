Colts Must Contemplate Signing Stephon Gilmore
The Indianapolis Colts are hot on the heels of a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium yesterday. Indianapolis lost 27-20 and shot themselves in the foot multiple times to become their own worst enemy.
While everyone will talk about Adonai Mitchell's gaffes (fumble for a touchback and blocking penalty to negate a touchdown), there are other reasons the Colts lost this one.
One of the areas includes the struggling cornerback room. While Indianapolis made multiple moves to pivot from injuries during the offseason, Lou Anarumo's cornerback room can still use more firepower, especially after watching Puka Nacua destroy his scheme for 170 receiving yards on 13 catches.
Where can that firepower come from, almost five weeks into the 2025 season? That answer is one man. 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Here are three reasons why the Colts need to dial up a reunion with Gilmore as soon as possible.
Indy's Cornerback Room is Decimated with Injuries
From the 2025 draft, all the way to Week 4 of the regular season, the Colts have sustained a bevy of injuries to their cornerback room. Justin Walley (torn ACL), Jaylon Jones (hamstring), and now Kenny Moore II (Achilles) have sustained prominent setbacks.
This prompted moves like the signing of Mike Hilton, Xavien Howard, and a trade for Mekhi Blackmon. However, more is needed to help Charvarius Ward. Gilmore wants to play in the right situation, but the Colts have looked like a contender through four weeks despite dropping a game to the Rams.
Gilmore's price tag can't possibly be too insane, and the Colts sit at $4,477,460 in available cap space (Spotrac). That amount isn't extravagant, but the secondary is suffering, and Gilmore can help with that issue the moment he's acquired.
Despite His Age, He's Still Starter-Quality
Gilmore has been in the NFL since the Buffalo Bills drafted him in 2012 with the 10th-overall selection. Since then, Gilmore has achieved an illustrious status as one of the NFL's most respected and successful cornerbacks.
After 173 starts, Gilmore has five Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pro nominations, and was 2019's best defensive player. You'd think that a cornerback at age 35 would have regression, or at least be a backup/rotational piece, but not Gilmore.
Gilmore has bounced around lately (Carolina Panthers - 2021, Colts - 2022, Dallas Cowboys - 2023, Minnesota Vikings - 2024), but still has 51 starts in that time frame. Last year, Gilmore started all 15 games and secured an interception, had nine pass breakups, and defended the run well. Gilmore can easily be a plug to a stopgap for the Colts in their situation.
Xavien Howard's Epic Struggles
One final, and arguably the biggest, reason the Colts are in desperate need of a proven veteran like Gilmore is due to the incredibly absent performances from Howard. Through four games with Indy, Howard has become one of the worst cornerbacks in the NFL.
Howard, like Gilmore, has a decorated career, but in a shorter frame. Howard has led the league in picks twice (2018 - 7, 2020 - 10), accumulated 95 pass breakups, and been the best at his position multiple years. However, Howard showed regression in 2023; tack on that he missed 2024, and you have the washed version of the former All-Pro.
Howard has a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 37.2, which is 155th out of 162 total corners. He's also been shredded consistently in pass coverage by receivers from Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos) to Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams). Gilmore should, at the least, be considered by Indianapolis after passing on him to give Howard an offer.