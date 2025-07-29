Colts Sign Tackle Bernhard Raimann to Massive Extension
The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a huge four-year, $100 million deal ($60 guaranteed) to left tackle Bernhard Raimann, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Raimann has played better every season since joining Indianapolis in 2022. Raimann was selected in the third round (77th overall) out of Central Michigan. Raimann was a former tight end with limited experience at tackle, but immense upside.
Raimann started his career shaky when thrust into the starting tackle role in 2022, but finished the dreadful 4-12-1 campaign as a bright spot on the Colts' offense, along with names like guard Quenton Nelson, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and running back Jonathan Taylor.
In 2023, Raimann continued his improvements, posting Pro Football Focus blocking grades of 82.7 overall, 81.3 pass-blocking, and 74.6 run-blocking. He was even better in 2024, with 85.1 overall, 82.0 pass-blocking, and 80.7 run-blocking.
Keeping Raimann intact was a no-brainer move given his ascension as one of Indy's most important offensive lineman, minus Nelson (seven-straight Pro Bowls). Raimann will be essential to a Shane Steichen offense that must give the next starting QB as much protection as possible.
Anthony Richardson Sr. needs blindside protection, as he's been inaccurate and has limited experience at the NFL level dealing with pressure. As for Daniel Jones, he must win the gig, and if he does, he must perform at a playoff level. Raimann is becoming dominant, which helps Jones maintain as the hypothetical starting QB.
The Colts must play big in 2025 to finally get off the mediocre train. Indy's offense has a promising offensive line with new starters like Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (right guard). Adding Raimann to the mix for the future is essential to success in a year where it's a requirement for Indy.
