Colts Sign Daniel Jones to Challenge Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts have landed Anthony Richardson's competition in former New York Giants starting signal-caller Daniel Jones.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted the update on X:
"#Vikings QB Daniel Jones is expected to sign with the #Colts, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.
It’s a one-year deal and the parties are finalizing it. While Minnesota was a strong option, Jones opts to compete with Anthony Richardson in Indy."
Richardson needs it, and the pressure is on to perform. While Jones wasn't a great quarterback with the Giants, he had his moments and may need a fresh start to blossom into what he was supposed to be in the Meadowlands.
Jones didn't live up to expectations post-Eli Manning but put up 1,437/2,241 completions for 70 touchdowns and 47 picks. He was also effective as a runner, posting 399 carries for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Jones' numbers might seem underwhelming, but he will absolutely push Richardson. His skillset and potential can integrate directly into Shane Steichen's scheme. He isn't the wild athlete Richardson is, but he can get the job done with his feet far better than Gardner Minshew or Joe Flacco could hope.
The craziest part of this signing is that Indy isn't lost on Richardson. Bringing in Jones only helps Richardson hit his stride and understand the NFL, and their franchises, don't fool around when playing with success.
Richardson's potential is atmospheres past Jones', but the latter is a better pure QB right now. As hard as it is to accept for Colts fans, Jones is the more ready starter.
This notion laid out is what Richardson must dispel, otherwise, it's Jones' show until otherwise changed. It's good for Richardson to be pressed like this, as pressure creates diamonds if it's meant to be.
This is the only way Indianapolis can choose with clarity whether Richardson is the field general of the future or not. We'll see what happens in what will be an entertaining fight to start for Steichen.
