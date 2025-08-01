Colts Sign Familiar Face On Defense
The Indianapolis Colts continue dealing with injuries at the cornerback position, suffered during training camp, as Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents sit out with hamstring injuries. David Long Jr. was also placed on Injured Reserve with a groin injury this week.
The Colts signed free-agent cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Duke Shelley on Thursday to help, but now they've brought in more help in former Colts cornerback and special-teamer, Chris Lammons. In a corresponding move, the Colts released cornerback/special-teamer Corey Ballentine, whom they signed this offseason in free agency.
Lammons (29 years old, 5'10", 190) originally came into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints (2018), Miami Dolphins (2018-19), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-22), Cincinnati Bengals (2023), and Colts (2023-24). He was not re-signed by the Colts after his contract expired following the season, but is back now.
In 60 career games (two starts), Lammons totaled 44 tackles (one for loss), 1.0 sack, one QB hit, two forced fumbles, three fumbles recovered, one interception, four pass breakups. Lammons' most extensive action has come with the Colts, seeing 155 defensive snaps and 246 special teams snaps from 2023-24.
Along with his previous connections on the Colts, Lammons has played for new Colts defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson in 2018 with the Falcons.
Now, with Lammons, the Colts also have Jones, Brents, Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, Justin Walley, Samuel Womack III, Alex Johnson, and Johnathan Edwards at cornerback.