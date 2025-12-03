Colts Release Center to Make Room for New Kicker
In this story:
The Indianapolis Colts officially announced they have signed kicker Blake Grupe to the practice squad after waiving Michael Badgley less than 24 hours before.
Grupe was signed to the practice squad, leaving an active roster spot open. The team also announced they have released center Jimmy Morrissey from the practice squad to make way for Grupe.
Grupe was cut by the New Orleans Saints just over a week ago after he missed two field goals against the Atlanta Falcons. Grupe has made 18 of his 26 field goal attempts this year (69.2%) and has cashed in all 15 of his extra point attempts.
Why Did the Colts Cut Badgley?
After seven games with the Colts this season, Badgley was released for multiple reasons. He missed three extra points, with the most costly miss being against the Houston Texans. That miss forced the Colts into a touchdown-or-bust scenario on their final drive of the game.
Had it been a three-point game, the Colts could have settled for a field goal to send the game to overtime.
Badgley also missed a long-range field goal against the Falcons in Week 10, but he came through with a clutch field goal to send the game to overtime later on.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Is Grupe Any Better?
Grupe has been the Saints' kicker since 2023, but a career-worst season forced the team to move on from him. Across 45 games played, Grupe has knocked through 75 of his 94 field goal attempts and 86 of his 88 extra point attempts.
Here's a breakdown of his attempts from every yardage.
- 20-29 Yards — 21/23
- 30-39 Yards — 22/25
- 40-49 Yards — 17/23
- 50+ Yards — 15/23
The former Notre Dame kicker is back in Indiana, and he'll have a lot to prove as the Colts continue to compete for a playoff spot and AFC South title.
Jimmy Morrissey
Morrissey signed with the Colts' practice squad back in September, but he never appeared in a game this season. Morrissey spent three years with the Houston Texans from 2021 to 2023, starting in four games across that span.
Morrissey spent the last two offseasons with the New York Giants, but he was waived during final roster cuts both times.
Originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders out of Pitt, Morrissey is in his fifth year of professional football. Morrissey earned the Burlsworth Trophy as a redshirt senior, an award that honors the best Division 1 football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Recommended Articles
Sean Ackerman is the co-Deputy Editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. Ackerman, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, majored in broadcasting. He's in his third year covering the NFL.