Colts Sign Former Guard Mark Glowinski Ahead of Lions Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed guard Mark Glowinski to the practice squad and released cornerback Tre Flowers.
Glowinski is a familiar face to Colts fans as the 2015 fourth-round pick spent four seasons in Indy from 2018-2021. Glowinski was claimed by the Colts off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and helped turn Indy's offensive line into one of the best units in the league. He is widely seen as one of the best waiver claims of general manager Chris Ballard in his Colts' tenure.
The former West Virginia Mountaineer started 55 out of 59 games with the Colts in his four seasons playing for the Horseshoe. Glowinski left the Colts in free agency to sign a three-year, $18.3 million deal with the New York Giants. However, he was cut by the Giants in March as a cap casualty and for poor performance.
Glowinski brings solid depth to a Colts offensive line that is dealing with a lot of injuries. Will Fries is lost for the season, while Ryan Kelly is also on injured reserve. Bernhard Raimann is fighting through a knee injury that kept him out of action against the New York Jets as well.
Glowinski can play at either guard spot if called upon and could push rookie Dalton Tucker, who has struggled in recent weeks at right guard. If nothing else, Glowinski offers insurance in the middle of an offensive line tasked with protecting Anthony Richardson for the stretch run.
We will see what impact Glowinski can have as the Colts prepare for the daunting task of beating the Detroit Lions.
