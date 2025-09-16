Colts Blast Through Top 10 Door in Power Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts (2-0) shocked the Denver Broncos (1-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium with a last-second field goal from Spencer Shrader to take the victory, 29-28.
The Shane Steichen-led squad is earning league-wide respect, and CBS Sports is along for the ride. In Pete Prisco's Week 3 power rankings, Indy gets inside the top 10 after a high-profile win at home.
Here's what Prisco had to say about the rank for the Colts.
"They are off to a good start with Daniel Jones playing well at quarterback. How good? They haven't punted yet and became the first team in league history to score on its first 10 drives to open a season."
Indy's offense was humming against a difficult test in Vance Joseph's defense in Week 2, accumulating an impressive 473 total yards.
Quarterback Daniel Jones had 316 through the air and two more touchdowns (one rushing, one passing to Jonathan Taylor). As for Taylor, he put up 215 all-purpose yards (165 on the ground, 50 receiving, and a touchdown).
After Week 2, Indianapolis ranks second in the NFL with 445.5 yards per game. It's fantastic to be number two, but even more impressive that they're only 4.5 yards per game behind the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills.
Steichen's offense has already played a bottom-tier defense (Miami Dolphins) and a top-tier unit like Denver, and can brag that it's put up 62 points (31.0 average - second in the NFL).
What's even more interesting is the continued play from Jones after six brutal years starting for the New York Giants. In that time, Jones had an awful record of 24 wins, 44 losses, and a draw, appearing to be a complete bust at QB. This equates to a miserable win percentage of 34.8.
Jones finally has a competent offensive line and a bevy of weapons to throw to. Below is his breakdown of the 45 completions he has through two games, showcasing how well the veteran distributes the football.
-Tyler Warren (TE) | 11 receptions
-Michael Pittman Jr. (WR) | 11 receptions
-Josh Downs (WR) | 8 receptions
-Alec Pierce (WR) | 5 receptions
-Jonathan Taylor (RB) | 5 receptions
-Adonai Mitchell (WR) | 4 receptions
-Mo Alie-Cox (TE) | 2 receptions
Jones and the Colts offense look like a unit, so far, that moves the ball at will against any level of defense. The big question is, can this continue? And for how long?
Indianapolis jumped a whopping eight spots in the CBS Sports power rankings, and have an easy-on-paper matchup with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans (0-2) this Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
If Indy goes to 3-0 and can take their first divisional battle of 2025, the hype behind Steichen and Jones will only grow, as will their power ranking.