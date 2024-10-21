Colts Sign Second Kicker, Release Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing kicker Spencer Shrader to the practice squad and releasing running back Trent Pennix.
It's a tough break for Pennix given his versatility as an offensive weapon. In six seasons at North Carolina State, he caught 55 passes for 712 receiving yards (12.9 average) and 11 scores as a tight end. He also operated as a running back, carrying the ball 41 times for 240 rushing yards (5.9 average) and a touchdown on the ground (12 total). Pennix will look for a new team that can utilize his services.
For Shrader, it's becoming comedy how often Indianapolis signs and then releases him from the practice squad. But, in reality, it's in case they need to turn to a backup for Matt Gay. While Gay had a great game against the Miami Dolphins (3/3 field goals and 1/1 extra point), Indianapolis has already seen Shrader live in action, as he was the kicker for the Colts' week one loss to the Houston Texans (3/3 on extra points) when Gay was injured.
While it's unlikely Gay will have further setbacks, it's also impossible to say with a guarantee in the NFL. In week eight, the Colts will face off against the Texans at NRG Stadium riding two straight victories and sitting second in the AFC South. We'll see if Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson can avenge the season-opening loss and move to 2-2 in the division.
