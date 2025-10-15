Colts to Sign Veteran QB After Anthony Richardson Injury
The Indianapolis Colts are signing veteran quarterback Brett Rypien to their practice squad. Anthony Richardson Sr. was placed on injured reserve with a fractured orbital bone, prompting the signing.
Rypien entered the NFL in 2020 and spent his first three seasons with the Denver Broncos. Following that, Rypien bounced around the NFL, starting with joining the Los Angeles Rams (2023).
Rypien wouldn't play in 2024 but found himself on the Cincinnati Bengals this year. Unfortunately for Rypien, he didn't last long in Cincy and was released on October 7th.
Now, Rypien gets an opportunity to make a potential statement on Indy's practice squad ahead of a big game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium this Sunday. There's also a chance the Colts elevate him to the active roster to join a QB room featuring Daniel Jones and rookie Riley Leonard.
While Jones is the talk of the national media, and Rypien is the most recent update to Indy's roster, this signing more points toward Richardson and his continued struggles to stay healthy.
While his orbital bone injury is of the 'freak accident' variety, the former fourth-overall selection simply can't catch a break when it comes to staying active. After missing a whopping 19 games in his first two years, he's now on injured reserve.
Richardson's career has been marred by underperforming his draft stock, turning the football over more than taking care of it, and constantly being injured. After losing the starting battle to Jones during the 2025 offseason, it's difficult to see what future Richardson has with the Colts.
Richardson is now in year four, the final season of his rookie deal. This means that Indianapolis must make a tough decision on whether or not to take on his fifth-year option. After Jones took the starting position from him, and is now thriving as one of the NFL's best, it doesn't look good.
Anything can happen, and whenever Richardson returns, he'll probably resume his role as the Colts' backup quarterback. In that case, he must be ready to take over in case something ever happens to Jones.
We'll see what happens with Richardson's recovery after his latest injury, and if Rypien gets called up to the active roster ahead of a battle with the Chargers to give the Colts three quarterbacks again.