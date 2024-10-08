Colts Sign Veteran Cornerback to Active Roster, Bring Back RB
The Indianapolis Colts have elevated cornerback David Long Jr. to the 53-man roster and re-signed running back Trent Pennix to the practice squad.
This move was expected after Indy released cornerback/returner Dallis Flowers following an atrocious performance in week five against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We'll see the type of impact that Long can bring to Gus Bradley's secondary. Now, he'll join Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, and Sam Womack III as the healthy cornerbacks currently ready to suit up against the Tennessee Titans.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for Trent Pennix, the former North Carolina State RB/TE has multiple ways to help himself stay with the practice squad this time. As more of the 'bruiser' back, Pennix offers an interesting skillset for the Colts' backfield. He had 41 carries for 240 rushing yards (5.9 average) and a rushing TD in college. Pennix also caught 55 passes for 712 yards (12.9 average) and 11 more scores. If there are more injuries to Indy's backfield or setbacks at tight end, Pennix has the athleticism to make possible waves if called up.
Indianapolis has more injuries now than they've had in recent memory. Names like Kenny Moore II (hip) and Kwity Paye (quad) is desperately needed for the Colts to get their first divisional win of 2024. While the Titans have struggled offensively, the Colts aren't a defense that has displayed much resistance against any quarterbacks this year. We'll see if Bradley can maintain his good standing with Shane Steichen as more roster moves are likely.