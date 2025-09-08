Colts Sign Veteran Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts signed 10-year veteran running back Ameer Abdullah to the practice squad on Monday afternoon. To make room for Abdullah, the Colts released running back Khalil Herbert after a six-month stay in Indianapolis.
Abdullah has 141 career games under his belt after entering the league as a second-round pick in 2015 with the Detroit Lions. He then had stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.
Abdullah appeared in 16 games (three starts) for the Raiders last year, earning 66 carries for 311 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. In the passing game, Abdullah hauled in 40 receptions for 261 yards and three more scores.
The 32-year-old has 3,462 yards from scrimmage in his career, making himself available in all aspects of the game. Abdullah's dual-threat abilities have kept teams signing him, and the Colts are the newest of the bunch.
As for Herbert, the Colts signed the former Chicago Bears back as an unrestricted free agent in the middle of March on a one-year deal. After battling with Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Goodson, DJ Giddens, and Ulysses Bentley IV for a spot on the roster, Herbert was waived and signed back to the practice squad on August 27th.
Herbert's best season with the Bears came in 2022, when he rushed for 731 yards and four touchdowns while adding on 57 receiving yards and another score through the air. After two seasons of less utilization and a short stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, Herbert will once again hit the open market.
Herbert had signed with the Colts before the team drafted Giddens in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Indianapolis opted to keep only three running backs on the 53-man roster, which left Herbert as the odd man out. Despite his veteran experience, the Colts wanted to give Giddens and Goodson the reps.
Though Taylor took all of the reps in the first half of Sunday's win against the Miami Dolphins, Giddens was the featured back as the Colts increased their lead. Giddens had 12 carries for 41 yards as the Colts dominated Miami's defense.
The other back featured on Indy's practice squad is Bentley, who played two snaps on Sunday but had no carries and no receptions. The Colts will add Abdullah ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.