Colts Add Tyler Warren to Injury Report, Elevate Veteran DT
In this story:
The Indianapolis Colts announced that tight end Tyler Warren is now questionable for Sunday's action against the Houston Texans due to an illness. Warren had not been on the injury report all week.
The Colts also announced that veteran defensive tackle Chris Wormley will be activated from the practice squad against Houston.
Tyler Warren's Possible Absence
Warren has been a game-changer for Shane Steichen's offense in his first year in the league. The Colts have relied on him as a pass catcher and run blocker to keep the offense flowing.
In 11 starts this year, Warren has racked up 55 receptions for 662 yards and three touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Warren has four rushes for six yards and another touchdown.
Warren has the third most yards of any tight end this season, ranking behind Travis Kelce and Trey McBride. Warren has 125 more yards than the next closest tight end, Juwan Johnson, who has 537 on the season.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
In just over half a season of play, Warren has already cemented himself as a top-five tight end in the league. His versatility and big-play ability are something the Colts have missed at tight end over the past five years, which is exactly why general manager Chris Ballard brought him in with the 14th overall pick in March.
If Warren can't play through his illness, the team will turn to Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree as their top two tight ends against the Texans.
Ogletree had his first reception of the year in the form of a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, while Alie-Cox has five catches for 59 yards on the year.
Chris Wormley's Elevation
Wormley was signed by the Colts on November 18 after the team had placed star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve due to a neck injury. The Colts brought in various veterans for a workout, and Wormley was signed a short time after.
Wormley was originally selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He's played in 87 career games (31 starts) and has racked up 150 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 10 passes defended, and 23 QB hits.
Womrley's best season came with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, when he recorded 7 of his 11 career sacks.
With Buckner sidelined, there's a possibility Wormley sees NFL action for the first time since Week 13 last season.
Recommended Articles
Sean Ackerman is the co-Deputy Editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. Ackerman, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, majored in broadcasting. He's in his third year covering the NFL.