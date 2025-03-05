Colts Predicted to Spend Big on Pro Bowl Quarterback
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has emphasized throughout the offseason that the team will bring in competition for quarterback Anthony Richardson. With teams able to begin negotiations with free agents on Monday, the Colts could sign a new face as soon as next week.
There are plenty of options to choose from, but the top names are clear. Sam Darnold and Justin Fields had the best showings last season, pushing them to the top of most free-agent lists. Darnold led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-and-3 record, while Fields started six games for a 4-and-2 record.
Zack Rosenblatt with The Athletic recently predicted Darnold to land with the Colts in his complete list of quarterback predictions for every NFL team. Darnold, who will turn 28 in June, is expected to haul in a contract worth up to $40 million after an outstanding 2024 season.
"It was always going to be hard for Richardson to come back from checking himself out of a game due to fatigue," wrote Rosenblatt. "He has tantalizing tools but has not shown an ability to be a consistent, starting-caliber NFL quarterback yet... I wouldn’t even rule out a team calling the Colts about trading for Richardson, though his value is pretty low for someone drafted [fourth] overall two years ago."
"Darnold is the top free agent available coming off a stellar 2024: 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. [Pro Football Focus] projects Darnold to get a contract worth more than $40 million a year, so the Colts would be banking on him playing like he did before poor performances in regular-season-finale and wild-card-playoff losses."
Rosenblatt took time to mention Richardson's "tap-out", a controversy that clearly won't go away. It's fair to propose leadership and effort questions, but it's a new season. What's happened has happened. There's no need to hold Richardson's worth to a single play.
Also, it's hard to imagine the Colts trading Richardson at this point. The front office already made the decision to bring him back for next season, so it's clear they're not interested in trading him for a low-grade draft pick package.
Moving on to Darnold, the Colts would hardly be able to afford him. With approximately $35 million in cap space, it'd be difficult to sign the top free-agent quarterback while still addressing roster needs. If Indy does choose to sign him, there'd be no point in keeping a $40 million quarterback on the bench.
From what Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen have shared, there's no urge to get rid of Richardson just yet. The plan is to give him a final shot at the starting job after two injury-riddled seasons that both fell short of playoff appearances.
The Colts will be able to sign a new quarterback starting on Wednesday, March 12th.
